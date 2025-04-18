2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launch Timeline Revealed, Prices Likely To Be Revealed By September 2025

While the facelifted Ioniq 5 will get some subtle updates inside and out, sources suggest that it will not be offered with the larger 84 kWh battery pack available on the global-spec model

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India back in 2023 and has not received any major updates since. That is set to change soon, as the facelifted version that was revealed globally in 2024 is expected to arrive in India by August or September 2025, as per our sources. This updated model will bring subtle design tweaks both inside and out. However, sources also suggest that the larger battery pack option introduced with the facelifted model overseas is also likely to be skipped for the India-spec model.

That said, here’s everything we could expect from the facelifted India-spec Ioniq 5:

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: An Overview

While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the global facelift of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a redesigned front and rear bumper that gives it a more aggressive look. The alloy wheels now feature a new dual-tone aerodynamic design. These updates, along with the boxy LED headlights, signature DRLs and pixel-style tail lights, are expected to be carried over to the India-spec model.

Inside, the facelifted Ioniq 5 features a new 3-spoke steering wheel with interactive pixel dots and additional physical buttons for functions like seat heating, steering wheel heating and park assist. The cabin also gets black bezels instead of the earlier white ones, giving it a sportier feel. The centre console has been revised with a new layout for the cupholders and wireless phone charger to improve accessibility, while the seats remain unchanged. These updates are also expected to be part of the India-spec version.

The feature suite on the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to remain similar to the current-spec model, including dual 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment and another for instrumentation), a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and dual-zone auto AC.

In terms of safety, it is likely to retain six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The facelifted model will also continue to offer advanced driver assistance features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Also Read: Kia EV3 Wins The 2025 World Car Of The Year

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Powertrain Options

Here are the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the international-spec facelifted Ioniq 5:

Battery Pack 84 kWh Power 228 PS Torque 350 Nm Claimed Range Up to 570 km (WLTP) Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

However, as mentioned above, sources suggest that the India-spec model will continue with the current 72.6 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km, paired with a rear-axle-mounted (RWD) electric motor producing 217 PS and 350 Nm.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to command a slight premium over the current-spec model, which is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will continue to compete with the BYD Sealion 7, BYD Seal, as well as the luxury BMW iX1 LWB, while being an affordable option to the Kia EV6 in India.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.