Hyundai’s India-Unique EV Should Be A Nexon EV Rival And Could Arrive By 2024

Published On Dec 08, 2021 04:08 PM

Hyundai’s promise of six EVs by 2028 includes models based on cars currently sold in India, and we expect the Venue to be the first to go down that route

Hyundai has just confirmed that it will have six EVs in its Indian lineup by 2028, which includes converting some of its existing models into electric cars. The carmaker had previously confirmed it’ll bring a mass-market EV by 2024 which would require a high level of localisation and could be an India-centric offering.

So what exactly might Hyundai look towards converting into an EV for the masses? Our guess is that the Venue is the most likely candidate and will be the first car to undergo this transformation. Hyundai revealed that it plans to bring in six different EVs, which will be a mix of body styles, including CUVs (compact SUVs). It has, however, not mentioned if a hatchback will be considered, and for us, that puts the i20 out of contention - at least for now.

Pictured: Kona Electric

The Venue is among the newer models from Hyundai that first debuted in 2019. It offers a good mix of looks, features, comfort and space. Add an EV powertrain and the package only gets more attractive. While there are no technical specifications for converted EVs around right now, Hyundai should be targeting anywhere between 300 to 400km of range. Using your regular AC home charger, the Venue EV should be able to recharge from 0 to 100 percent overnight.

While the Venue isn’t Hyundai’s most popular SUV, it’s the brand’s smallest and most affordable mass-premium SUV in India as of now. If the Creta were to be converted into an EV, it would be a pricey affair as it already nears the Rs 18 lakh mark and would likely end up priced similar to the Kona Electric that costs around Rs 24 lakh. Hence, it would remain a high-end offering that will not be attainable for most.

Pictured: Concept of electric XUV300

With the recently unveiled Casper micro SUV unlikely to come to our shores, an electric Venue with its future-ready underpinnings makes the most sense. It could be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, which is not only quite a bit of money, but also a significant premium over its ICE variants. But it would still appeal to early adopters of EVs, with its significantly lower running costs as compared to regular cars.

Pictured: Nexon EV

The Venue EV will also have stiff competition when it comes to the market. Mahindra is working on an electric XUV300 (yes, still) and Tata’s got the Altroz EV in the pipeline. Maruti is yet to share a detailed plan but it could have an EV out by 2025.Hyundai will also be working to address the charging concerns for its EV buyers by offering to install wallbox chargers at homes, chargers at select showrooms and setting up DC fast chargers with partners. This should ease the teething pains for newcomers to EVs while the public charging infrastructure continues to expand. Hyundai will be looking to recreate and exceed the success witnessed by the Tata Nexon EV which is currently India’s highest-selling EV.

