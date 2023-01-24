Published On Jan 24, 2023 08:53 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

The subcompact sedan gets subtle cosmetic enhancements inside and out with new features, particularly related to safety

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the facelifted Aura, shortly after it launched the updated Grand i10 Nios. Its bookings are open for Rs 11,000. The sedan sports a fresh look from the front while its interior also receives subtle upgrades.

It still comes with an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and E20 fuel. It is paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. You can also opt for its 69PS petrol-CNG combination, which gets a five-speed manual as standard. It retails from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aura is available in E, S, SX, and SX(O) variants and here’s the variant-wise price breakup:

Variants Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT CNG E Rs 6.30 lakh - - S Rs 7.15 lakh - Rs 8.10 lakh SX Rs 7.92 lakh Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh SX (O) Rs 8.58 lakh - -

Now, let’s take a look at what each of these variants offer:

Aura E

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED tail lamps

Steel wheels

Body coloured bumpers

Rear chrome garnish Fabric seats

Front and rear door pockets

Front cabin lamp

Gear shift indicator

Adjustable rear headrests Manual AC

Front power windows

Front power outlet

Cooled glovebox -None Four airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Aura’s E variant is very basic with LED tail lamps, manual AC, front power windows, and fabric seats. The only convenient features include front power outlet and cooled glove box. Four airbags are now standard, a first in the subcompact sedan segment. It still missed out on the chance to offer ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard, which some of its rivals do.

Aura S

(over the Aura E)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Black finish for the grille

LED DRLs

15-inch steel wheels with styled wheel cover

Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles

Rear spoiler Footwell lighting

Rear centre armrest with cupholder

3.5-inch MID for the instrument cluster Keyless entry

Tilt adjust for steering wheel

Rear AC vent

Rear power windows

Auto down function for driver’s window

Rear power outlet

Driver seat height adjustment

Front fast USB C-Type charger

Electrically adjustable ORVMs Bluetooth audio system

Steering-wheel mounted controls

Front and rear speakers Highline tyre pressure monitoring system

Day/Night IRVM

Rear defogger

Headlamp escort function

Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing door unlock

Central locking

Burglar alarm

The S variant gets several upgrades, just to cover the basics. LED DRLs, black finish for the grille, and dual-tone styled wheel covers improve its look. The cabin also gets some premium enhancements with blue footwell lighting, rear centre armrest, and an MID for the twin-pod instrument cluster. In terms of convenience, several niceties like a basic bluetooth system, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear power window, front fast charger, and driver seat height adjustment have been provided. Safety’s enhanced by highline TPMS, speed sensing auto door lock, and day/night IRVM.

This variant is also the entry point for the sedan’s CNG powertrain option.

Aura SX

(over Aura S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector headlamps (AMT only)

15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Shark fin antenna Chrome finish for gear knob and parking lever

Front passenger seat back pocket

Glossy black inserts

Metal finish for inside door handles Wireless phone charger (AMT only)

Smart key with push button start stop

Cruise control (petrol only)

Auto AC (only AMT)

Electric foldingORVMs

Luggage lamp 8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice assist Electronic stability control

Hill start assist

Rear camera

The Aura SX is easy to identify as a well-equipped variant since it gets alloy wheels and several chrome elements inside and out for a more premium touch. It further gets features like smart key with push button start stop, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which add more to the convenience factor.

This is the only variant with the choice of AMT and additional features too like wireless phone charging, projector headlamps and auto AC. Important safety additions include ESC, hill start assist, and rear parking camera.

Aura SX (O)

(over Aura SX)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector headlamps Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Auto AC

Automatic headlamps

Wireless phone charger Six airbags

ISOFIX anchorages

The top-spec SX (O) variant doesn’t look much different from the SX, at least from the outside. Even the interior is the same save for leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The upgrades over the SX variant include auto headlamps, six airbags, and ISOFIX anchorages.

Yes it does add six airbags, but here’s our article explaining why it just makes a small impact on the car’s safety. It would have been more significant for Hyundai to also offer ISOFIX as standard, instead of only on the top variant.

The Aura rivals the likes of Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which are similarly priced.

