Here’s What Each Variant Of The Facelifted Hyundai Aura Offers

Published On Jan 24, 2023 08:53 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

The subcompact sedan gets subtle cosmetic enhancements inside and out with new features, particularly related to safety 

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the facelifted Aura, shortly after it launched the updated Grand i10 Nios. Its bookings are open for Rs 11,000. The sedan sports a fresh look from the front while its interior also receives subtle upgrades. 

It still comes with an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, now compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and E20 fuel. It is paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. You can also opt for its 69PS petrol-CNG combination, which gets a five-speed manual as standard. It retails from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The Aura is available in E, S, SX, and SX(O) variants and here’s the variant-wise price breakup: 

Variants

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

CNG

E

Rs 6.30 lakh

-

-

S

Rs 7.15 lakh

-

Rs 8.10 lakh

SX

Rs 7.92 lakh

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 8.87 lakh

SX (O)

Rs 8.58 lakh

-

-

Now, let’s take a look at what each of these variants offer: 

Aura E

Hyundai Aura

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED tail lamps

  • Steel wheels

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Rear chrome garnish

  • Fabric seats

  • Front and rear door pockets

  • Front cabin lamp

  • Gear shift indicator

  • Adjustable rear headrests

  • Manual AC

  • Front power windows

  • Front power outlet

  • Cooled glovebox

-None

  • Four airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

Aura’s E variant is very basic with LED tail lamps, manual AC, front power windows, and fabric seats. The only convenient features include front power outlet and cooled glove box. Four airbags are now standard, a first in the subcompact sedan segment. It still missed out on the chance to offer ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard, which some of its rivals do.

Aura S

(over the Aura E)

New Hyundai Aura

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Black finish for the grille

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch steel wheels with styled wheel cover

  • Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles

  • Rear spoiler

  • Footwell lighting

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholder

  • 3.5-inch MID for the instrument cluster

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt adjust for steering wheel

  • Rear AC vent

  • Rear power windows

  • Auto down function for driver’s window

  • Rear power outlet

  • Driver seat height adjustment

  • Front fast USB C-Type charger

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Bluetooth audio system

  • Steering-wheel mounted controls

  • Front and rear speakers

  • Highline tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Rear defogger

  • Headlamp escort function

  • Speed sensing auto door lock

  • Impact sensing door unlock

  • Central locking

  • Burglar alarm

The S variant gets several upgrades, just to cover the basics. LED DRLs, black finish for the grille, and dual-tone styled wheel covers improve its look. The cabin also gets some premium enhancements with blue footwell lighting, rear centre armrest, and an MID for the twin-pod instrument cluster. In terms of convenience, several niceties like a basic bluetooth system, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear power window, front fast charger, and driver seat height adjustment have been provided. Safety’s enhanced by highline TPMS, speed sensing auto door lock, and day/night IRVM. 

This variant is also the entry point for the sedan’s CNG powertrain option.

Aura SX

(over Aura S)

Hyundai Aura

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Projector headlamps (AMT only)

  • 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Chrome door handles

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Chrome finish for gear knob and parking lever

  • Front passenger seat back pocket

  • Glossy black inserts

  • Metal finish for inside door handles

  • Wireless phone charger (AMT only)

  • Smart key with push button start stop

  • Cruise control (petrol only)

  • Auto AC (only AMT)

  • Electric foldingORVMs

  • Luggage lamp

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Voice assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear camera

The Aura SX is easy to identify as a well-equipped variant since it gets alloy wheels and several chrome elements inside and out for a more premium touch. It further gets features like smart key with push button start stop, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which add more to the convenience factor.

This is the only variant with the choice of AMT and additional features too like wireless phone charging, projector headlamps and auto AC. Important safety additions include ESC, hill start assist, and rear parking camera.

Aura SX (O)

Hyundai AUra

(over Aura SX)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Projector headlamps

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Auto AC

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Wireless phone charger

  

  • Six airbags

  • ISOFIX anchorages

The top-spec SX (O) variant doesn’t look much different from the SX, at least from the outside. Even the interior is the same save for leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The upgrades over the SX variant include auto headlamps, six airbags, and ISOFIX anchorages. 

Yes it does add six airbags, but here’s our article explaining why it just makes a small impact on the car’s safety. It would have been more significant for Hyundai to also offer ISOFIX as standard, instead of only on the top variant.

The Aura rivals the likes of Honda AmazeTata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which are similarly priced. 

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Aura

