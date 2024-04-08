Modified On Apr 08, 2024 11:58 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Only two models of the four entitled for offers this month are available with a corporate discount

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 48,000 are applicable to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai is offering savings of up to Rs 33,000 on the Aura.

The Hyundai i20 and Venue can be had with the same benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

All offers are valid till the end of April 2024.

If you are looking for a Hyundai car this April, there are four models – the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Venue – that are being offered with huge savings. That said, only some eligible customers can avail corporate discounts, which are limited to just two of these four models. Let’s check out the offers provided for each model in detail:

Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the highest benefits here.

Hyundai retails the hatchback from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.

Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

If you pick the Hyundai Aura, the cash discount comes down by Rs 15,000 compared to its hatchback sibling.

The sub-4m Hyundai sedan is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.05 lakh.

i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Compared to the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, the Hyundai i20 misses out on a corporate discount.

There is no discount on offer with the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback retails between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Venue

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The Hyundai Venue is being offered with the exact same savings as the i20.

Hyundai is not offering any other benefits on the Venue N Line.

It is priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Notes

The discounts stated above may vary depending on the variant of the model, as well as the state and city. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

