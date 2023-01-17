English | हिंदी

Here Is What Each Variant Of Maruti Jimny Is Offering

Modified On Jan 17, 2023 05:08 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

  • 13110 Views
  • Write a comment

These detailed variant-wise features will help you choose which variant to book

Maruti Jimny

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti unveiled its off-roader in India. The much-awaited Jimny comes in its five-door avatar in the country and the bookings are now underway. The Jimny can be had in two trims: Zeta and Alpha. And here, we will tell you what each variant has on offer and what’s exclusive to the top-spec trim.

Zeta

Maruti Jimny grille
Maruti Jimny 6 Airbags

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • 15-inch steel wheels

  • Gunmetal grey grille with chrome plating

  • Tailgate mounted spare wheel

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Black interiors

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 Speakers

  • Manual climate control

  • Electric adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering mounted controls

  • All power windows

  • 6-airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Hill hold and descent control

The base-spec Zeta trim is adequately equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability program (ESP), but it lacks premium bits like alloy wheels, auto LED headlamps and automatic climate control.

Related: Take A Detailed Look At The Maruti Jimny In These 20 Images

Now let’s see what the top-spec Alpha has to offer over the Zeta trim:

Alpha

Maruti Jimny Cabin
Maruti Jimny Headlamp Washer

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • 15-inch Alloy wheels

  • Auto LED Headlamps

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Headlamp washer

  • Fog lamps

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 Speakers ARKAMYS sound system

  • Automatic climate control

  • Electric adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Push start/stop

  • 6-airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Hill hold and descent control

The top-spec Alpha trim takes a leap over the Zeta trim with features like a bigger nine-inch touchscreen, auto LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, an ARKAMYS-tune sound system and cruise control. The safety features are the same as the Zeta trim.

Also Read: Here Are The 7 Key Differences Between The 5-Door Maruti Jimny And The Mahindra Thar

Both the trims have the same powertrain and off-roading essentials, the details of which are mentioned in the table below:

Maruti Jimny Low Range Transfer Case

Specifications

Zeta

Alpha

Engine

1.5-litre petrol engine

Transmission

5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Power

105PS

Torque

134.2Nm

Differential

Brake limited slip differential

The Jimny is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The off-roader churns out 105PS and 134.2Nm and gets a four-wheel drivetrain. 

Maruti Jimny

Bookings for the Maruti Jimny are open and it is expected to launch soon at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh. Once launched, it will be a direct competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Jimny

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Maruti FRONX
    Maruti FRONX
    Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2023
  • Kia Sportage
    Kia Sportage
    Rs.25.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2023
  • Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs.40.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2023
  • Hyundai Palisade
    Hyundai Palisade
    Rs.40.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2023
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere Is What Each Variant Of Maruti Jimny Is Offering
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience