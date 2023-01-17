Here Is What Each Variant Of Maruti Jimny Is Offering
These detailed variant-wise features will help you choose which variant to book
At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti unveiled its off-roader in India. The much-awaited Jimny comes in its five-door avatar in the country and the bookings are now underway. The Jimny can be had in two trims: Zeta and Alpha. And here, we will tell you what each variant has on offer and what’s exclusive to the top-spec trim.
Zeta
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The base-spec Zeta trim is adequately equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability program (ESP), but it lacks premium bits like alloy wheels, auto LED headlamps and automatic climate control.
Now let’s see what the top-spec Alpha has to offer over the Zeta trim:
Alpha
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The top-spec Alpha trim takes a leap over the Zeta trim with features like a bigger nine-inch touchscreen, auto LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, an ARKAMYS-tune sound system and cruise control. The safety features are the same as the Zeta trim.
Both the trims have the same powertrain and off-roading essentials, the details of which are mentioned in the table below:
Specifications
Zeta
Alpha
Engine
1.5-litre petrol engine
Transmission
5-speed MT/4-speed AT
Power
105PS
Torque
134.2Nm
Differential
Brake limited slip differential
The Jimny is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The off-roader churns out 105PS and 134.2Nm and gets a four-wheel drivetrain.
Bookings for the Maruti Jimny are open and it is expected to launch soon at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh. Once launched, it will be a direct competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
