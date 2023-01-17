Modified On Jan 17, 2023 05:08 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

These detailed variant-wise features will help you choose which variant to book

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti unveiled its off-roader in India. The much-awaited Jimny comes in its five-door avatar in the country and the bookings are now underway. The Jimny can be had in two trims: Zeta and Alpha. And here, we will tell you what each variant has on offer and what’s exclusive to the top-spec trim.

Zeta

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety 15-inch steel wheels

Gunmetal grey grille with chrome plating

Tailgate mounted spare wheel

Halogen headlamps Black interiors 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 Speakers Manual climate control

Electric adjustable ORVMs

Steering mounted controls

All power windows 6-airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill hold and descent control

The base-spec Zeta trim is adequately equipped with features like a seven-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability program (ESP), but it lacks premium bits like alloy wheels, auto LED headlamps and automatic climate control.

Now let’s see what the top-spec Alpha has to offer over the Zeta trim:

Alpha

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety 15-inch Alloy wheels

Auto LED Headlamps

Body coloured door handles

Headlamp washer

Fog lamps Leather wrapped steering wheel 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 Speakers ARKAMYS sound system Automatic climate control

Electric adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Push start/stop 6-airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill hold and descent control

The top-spec Alpha trim takes a leap over the Zeta trim with features like a bigger nine-inch touchscreen, auto LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, an ARKAMYS-tune sound system and cruise control. The safety features are the same as the Zeta trim.

Both the trims have the same powertrain and off-roading essentials, the details of which are mentioned in the table below:

Specifications Zeta Alpha Engine 1.5-litre petrol engine Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Power 105PS Torque 134.2Nm Differential Brake limited slip differential

The Jimny is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. The off-roader churns out 105PS and 134.2Nm and gets a four-wheel drivetrain.

Bookings for the Maruti Jimny are open and it is expected to launch soon at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh. Once launched, it will be a direct competitor to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.