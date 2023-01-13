Modified On Jan 13, 2023 03:22 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

Which of the two is bigger, more powerful, better equipped and more capable (on paper)? Let’s find out

After years of waiting and hoping, Maruti has finally revealed the five-door Jimny for India. Four years after the legendary Gypsy was discontinued, Maruti is getting back into the off-roader scene to take on the latest version of its long time rival, the Mahindra Thar.

Both are purpose-built off-roaders; but it turns out they are less alike than you might think. Here are the seven key differences between the ‘real SUVs’, on paper.

Which Is Bigger?

Specs Jimny Thar Difference Length 3985mm 3985mm - Width 1645mm 1820mm (-175mm) Height 1720mm 1850mm (-130mm) Wheelbase 2590mm 2450mm +140mm Ground clearance 210mm 226mm (-16mm) Tyre Size 15-inch Alloys 16-inch steel wheels / 18-inch alloys -

Even with the two extra doors, the Jimny and Thar are of the same length, but the Maruti’s wheelbase is considerably longer for improved legroom. The Mahindra SUV is wider and taller, which could translate to more cabin space in those directions. The Thar’s additional 16mm (around half a inch) of ground clearance may not sound like much for regular driving, but it’s a noteworthy advantage in the off-roading realm in order to conquer difficult terrains.

In case you thought it was unfair to pit a five-door against a three-door, keep in mind that the bigger and more practical Thar will be, well, bigger and a lot pricier. Meanwhile, the Jimny remains a sub-4 metre offering and would still be more affordable than the three-door Thar.

Easier access for the rear seats

Both are essentially four-seater SUVs. In the case of the Thar, there’s no door for the rear seat passengers, so they’ll have to enter after adjusting the front seat. Jimny simply offers the convenience of a door for the rear. This situation will change once the five-door Thar is in picture which will have two more doors and will be able to seat five people.

No Soft Top Option

While the Maruti Gypsy used to offer the choice of metal and fabric tops, the Jimny is only available with a fixed metal top. The Mahindra Thar has a more lifestyle appeal with the choice of a convertible soft rooftop or a plastic-composite hard top.

Naturally Aspirated vs Turbocharged

Specs Jimny Petrol Thar Diesel Thar Drivetrain 4X4 4X2 / 4X4 4X2 4X4 Engine 1.5-litre petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel Power 105PS 150PS 119PS 130PS Torque 134.2Nm Up to 320Nm 300Nm 300Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Powering the Jimny is a humble 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes with either a five-speed manual or Maruti’s old-school four-speed automatic. 4WD is standard here, for now.

The Thar is much more powerful with a bigger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops 45PS and up to 180Nm more than the Maruti. Here, you can choose between 4X4 and 4X2 variants, depending on your purpose. Then there’s the option of a torquey diesel engine, a preference among off-roading enthusiasts, but a fuel type that Maruti has cut all ties with. Mahindra’s engines also come with the six-speed manual and automatic transmissions that make them suitable for highway cruising as well.

Off-Road Technology

Both of them get shift-on-fly 4WD with a low range transfer case, which basically allows you to shift between 4High and 4Low on the go. The Jimny uses brake-limited slip differentials, which should offer more grip and traction by electronically applying the brakes on whichever wheel does not have sufficient traction and avoiding slippage.

On the other hand, the Thar gets an electronic locking differential, which is more proven for off-road, sending limited power to both wheels irrespective of which one has more grip. It also gets mechanical brake- locking differential, but only on the top-spec LX Diesel trim.

Feature-rich Cabins

Common Features Jimny Thar Cruise control

Steering-mounted controls

Touchscreen infotainment system

4 Speakers

Tilt telescopic steering

Dual front Airbags

Rear Parking Sensors

Hill Hold / Descent Control

ESP 15-inch alloys

Automatic LED headlamps

Headlamp washer

Auto AC

9-inch unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Push button start-stop

Rear view camera

Six airbags 16/18-inch alloys

Height adjustment for driver’s seat

7-inch unit with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Roof-mounted speakers

Real time adventure statistics

Tyre pressure monitoring system

The Jimny offers auto LED headlamps, auto AC, a bigger touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear camera, and six airbags over the Thar. On the other hand, it misses out on height adjustable driver’s seat, TPMS, and real time adventure statistics feature compared to the Thar.

Price Wars

The Jimny is expected to dominate the Thar in this criteria. Maruti’s off-roader is expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh while the Thar’s petrol 4WD variants are priced from Rs 13.59 lakh. For reference, the diesel 4WD variants are priced from Rs 14.16 lakh . However, the Thar’s rear-wheel-drive variants, priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh, will be a closer competitor to the five-door Jimny.

(all prices are ex-showroom)

Read More on : Mahindra Thar diesel