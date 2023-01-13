Here Are The 7 Key Differences Between The 5-Door Maruti Jimny And The Mahindra Thar

Modified On Jan 13, 2023 03:22 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

  • 1049 Views
  • Write a comment

Which of the two is bigger, more powerful, better equipped and more capable (on paper)? Let’s find out

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

After years of waiting and hoping, Maruti has finally revealed the five-door Jimny for India. Four years after the legendary Gypsy was discontinued, Maruti is getting back into the off-roader scene to take on the latest version of its long time rival, the Mahindra Thar.

Both are purpose-built off-roaders; but it turns out they are less alike than you might think. Here are the seven key differences between the ‘real SUVs’, on paper. 

Which Is Bigger?

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Specs

Jimny

Thar 

Difference

Length

3985mm

3985mm

-

Width

1645mm

1820mm

(-175mm)

Height

1720mm

1850mm

(-130mm)

Wheelbase

2590mm

2450mm

+140mm

Ground clearance

210mm

226mm

(-16mm)

Tyre Size

15-inch Alloys

16-inch steel wheels / 18-inch alloys

-

Even with the two extra doors, the Jimny and Thar are of the same length, but the Maruti’s wheelbase is considerably longer for improved legroom. The Mahindra SUV is wider and taller, which could translate to more cabin space in those directions. The Thar’s additional 16mm (around half a inch) of ground clearance may not sound like much for regular driving, but it’s a noteworthy advantage in the off-roading realm in order to conquer difficult terrains.

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

In case you thought it was unfair to pit a five-door against a three-door, keep in mind that the bigger and more practical Thar will be, well, bigger and a lot pricier. Meanwhile, the Jimny remains a sub-4 metre offering and would still be more affordable than the three-door Thar.

Easier access for the rear seats

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar
Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Both are essentially four-seater SUVs. In the case of the Thar, there’s no door for the rear seat passengers, so they’ll have to enter after adjusting the front seat. Jimny simply offers the convenience of a door for the rear. This situation will change once the five-door Thar is in picture which will have two more doors and will be able to seat five people. 

No Soft Top Option

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar
Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

While the Maruti Gypsy used to offer the choice of metal and fabric tops, the Jimny is only available with a fixed metal top. The Mahindra Thar has a more lifestyle appeal with the choice of a convertible soft rooftop or a plastic-composite hard top. 

Naturally Aspirated vs Turbocharged 

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Specs

Jimny

Petrol Thar 

Diesel Thar

Drivetrain

4X4

4X2 / 4X4

4X2

4X4

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

Power

105PS

150PS

119PS

130PS

Torque

134.2Nm

Up to 320Nm

300Nm

300Nm

Transmissions

5-speed MT / 4-speed AT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Powering the Jimny is a humble 1.5-litre petrol engine, which comes with either a five-speed manual or Maruti’s old-school four-speed automatic. 4WD is standard here, for now.

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

The Thar is much more powerful with a bigger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which develops 45PS and up to 180Nm more than the Maruti. Here, you can choose between 4X4 and 4X2 variants, depending on your purpose. Then there’s the option of a torquey diesel engine, a preference among off-roading enthusiasts, but a fuel type that Maruti has cut all ties with. Mahindra’s engines also come with the six-speed manual and automatic transmissions that make them suitable for highway cruising as well.

Off-Road Technology

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar
Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Both of them get shift-on-fly 4WD with a low range transfer case, which basically allows you to shift between 4High and 4Low on the go. The Jimny uses brake-limited slip differentials, which should offer more grip and traction by electronically applying the brakes on whichever wheel does not have sufficient traction and avoiding slippage.

On the other hand, the Thar gets an electronic locking differential, which is more proven for off-road, sending limited power to both wheels irrespective of which one has more grip. It also gets mechanical brake- locking differential, but only on the top-spec LX Diesel trim. 

Feature-rich Cabins

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

Common Features

Jimny

Thar

  • Cruise control

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Touchscreen infotainment system

  • 4 Speakers

  • Tilt telescopic steering

  • Dual front Airbags

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Hill Hold / Descent Control

  • ESP

  • 15-inch alloys

  • Automatic LED headlamps

  • Headlamp washer

  • Auto AC

  • 9-inch unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Push button start-stop

  • Rear view camera

  • Six airbags

  • 16/18-inch alloys

  • Height adjustment for driver’s seat

  • 7-inch unit with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Roof-mounted speakers

  • Real time adventure statistics

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

Maruti Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar

The Jimny offers auto LED headlamps, auto AC, a bigger touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear camera, and six airbags over the Thar. On the other hand, it misses out on height adjustable driver’s seat, TPMS, and real time adventure statistics feature compared to the Thar. 

Price Wars

 

The Jimny is expected to dominate the Thar in this criteria. Maruti’s off-roader is expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh while the Thar’s petrol 4WD variants are priced from Rs 13.59 lakh. For reference, the diesel 4WD variants are priced from Rs 14.16 lakh . However, the Thar’s rear-wheel-drive variants, priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh, will be a closer competitor to the five-door Jimny. 

(all prices are ex-showroom)

Read More on : Mahindra Thar diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Jimny

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Maruti Jimny
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere Are The 7 Key Differences Between The 5-Door Maruti Jimny And The Mahindra Thar
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience