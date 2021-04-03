Here Are The Top 8 Cars With A Sunroof For Under Rs 10 Lakh

Published On Apr 03, 2021 02:30 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai i20

Find out what other features you get with these sunroof-equipped models

Automotive purists scoff at the idea of a sunroof, claiming that “they are not meant for India’s hot conditions.” But the average Mahesh, no matter how sultry his city, secretly pines for a sunshine roof. As for us, we are glad to see this feature now being offered in some of the more affordable cars, including premium hatchbacks and compact SUVs.

Sure, panoramic and full glass roofs demand a premium. But a car with a regular single-pane sunroof won’t break the bank. In some cars, even the top-spec variant won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Below is a full list of cars, the sunroof variants of which cost less than Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon XM (S)

Price Rs 8.51 lakh (for petrol)

Considering there’s no entry-level car with sunroofs, the petrol-powered XM (S) of the Nexon is the most affordable car you can buy with this feature. This is a mid-spec model and is loaded with features such as auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and a 4-speaker Harman sound system.

Honda Jazz ZX MT

Price Rs 8.79 lakh

Only the top-spec variant of the Honda Jazz gets a sunroof. But thanks to the carmaker’s sensible pricing, you can get the fully-loaded Jazz for well under Rs 10 lakh. It comes with LED headlamps and fog lamps, auto AC, paddle shifters (CVT variants only), a 7-inch infotainment system, and standard cruise control!

Hyundai i20 Asta (O)

Price Rs 9.19 lakh

Much like the Jazz, only the top-spec Asta (O) variant of the i20 gets an electric sunroof. Hyundai’s premium hatchback is loaded with segment-best features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and BlueLink connected car tech. Unfortunately, only the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine-equipped i20 can be had with a sunroof under Rs 10 lakh. The only other variants available with a sunroof are the 1.0-litre turbo petrol (Rs 11.18 lakh) and the diesel-manual (Rs 10.60 lakh).

Mahindra XUV300 W6

Price Rs 9.40 lakh

All the variants, except the base spec, can be equipped with a sunroof. The XUV300 sub-4m SUV is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and gets a long list of features. Even the base model gets rear disc brakes, while the top-spec has connected car features, seven airbags, hill start assist, and front parking sensors!

Honda WR-V VX Petrol

Price Rs 9.75 lakh

The features’ list of the Honda WR-V is simpler now, considering only two variants are available. The range-topping petrol-powered WR-V VX is more affordable than the diesel version (priced at Rs 11.05 lakh). This Honda sub-4m crossover comes with LED headlamps and fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, a 7-inch infotainment screen system, and steering-mounted controls.

Ford Ecosport Titanium

Price Rs 9.79 lakh for petrol

Both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel-powered Ford EcoSport Titanium variants cost just under Rs 10 lakh. Apart from the sunroof, the Titanium gets a rear washer and wiper, automatic AC, rearview camera, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for this variant), and halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

Kia Sonet HTX Turbo Petrol iMT

Price Rs 9.99 lakh

This is one of the most well-equipped sub-4m SUVs. That said, you’ll have to stretch your budget past the Rs 10 lakh mark for a sunroof-equipped Sonet . But for the money, you also get LED headlamps, semi-leatherette seats, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and a 6-speaker audio system (2 tweeters, 4 speakers). This variant of the Sonet is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired with a 6-speed clutchless manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue SX Turbo Petrol

Price Rs 9.99 lakh

You can get the same engine and transmission layout in the sunroof-equipped SX Turbo petrol iMT of the Hyundai Venue . It misses out on a rear windshield washer and wiper and a rear-seat centre armrest, which are exclusive to the range-topping SX (O) variant. You’ll have to stretch your budget by up to Rs 70,000 for the Sport variant to pack leatherette interiors like the Kia Sonet HTX. For the same Rs 9.99 lakh, you can also get the sunroof-equipped Venue SX with a diesel engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

