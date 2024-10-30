Here Are 13 SUVs With ADAS Under Rs 20 Lakh

Modified On Oct 30, 2024 12:40 PM By Yashika for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Although there are 13 models on this list, the ADAS tech is mostly limited to their higher- or fully loaded variants

Safety has become one of the key points for modern-age car buyers, and carmakers are responding to their customer’s needs by offering a robust safety kit on most of their models. Most of the cars today are available with a robust safety net across all their variants, while also having an improved shell structure to offer better durability. One such premium safety feature to have trickled down from luxury offerings to mass-market cars is advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Is ADAS And How It Works?

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is a suite of features that give a vehicle certain autonomous capabilities. You will find many manufacturers today equipping their vehicles with Level 1 ADAS or Level 2 ADAS. These levels only signify the autonomous capabilities of these vehicles, and the higher the level, the more capable it is.

ADAS uses a bunch of cameras and sensors to work that scans the area around a vehicle and then feeds that information into an onboard computer. This then creates a digital map of the surroundings of the car. It then gives instructions to other computers and controls of the car to take the necessary actions.

Now that we know what ADAS means and how it works, let’s check out the list of all SUVs under Rs 20 lakh that get this premium safety feature:

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable SUV on this list with ADAS feature.

Its ADAS suite features adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and auto-emergency braking (AEB).

The XUV 3XO gets these features from the AX5 Luxury variant onwards which is priced from Rs 12.24 lakh.

Hyundai ⁠Venue

In the second half of 2023, the Hyundai Venue became the first sub-4m SUV to get ADAS features in India.

Its ADAS tech includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, and high beam assist. That said, it still misses out on some key ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and AEB.

The Venue gets these features only on its top-spec SX (O) trim, prices of which start from Rs 12.44 lakh.

Hyundai ⁠Venue N Line

The sportier version of the Venue SUV, the Venue N Line, also features ADAS tech, which is the same as the standard Venue.

Like its regular counterpart, the Venue N Line’s ADAS suite also misses out on adaptive cruise control and AEB.

This feature is available with the top-spec N8 trim and is priced from Rs 12.96 lakh.

Kia Sonet

Kia's sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, got some basic ADAS features with its midlife update back in early 2024.

Its ADAS suite includes forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

The ADAS tech is limited to the range-topping GTX+ trim.

Prices of the Sonet's GTX+ variants start from Rs 14.82 lakh.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is one of the few compact SUVs to be offered with ADAS.

Honda has equipped the Elevate SUV with ADAS features like collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and auto high beam.

Its ADAS tech is available only on the range-topping ZX trim.

Honda has priced the Elevate ZX from Rs 15.21 lakh.

Hyundai ⁠Creta

The Hyundai Creta is another compact SUV offering that comes with this premium safety feature.

Hyundai is offering the ADAS suite from the higher-spec SX Tech trim of the Creta.

It includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The Creta SX Tech variant’s price starts from Rs 15.98 lakh.

Mahindra ⁠Thar Roxx

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is the only off-roader on this list to have ADAS.

It packs autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist.

This feature is limited to the mid- and higher-spec AX3L, AX5L, AX7L variants of the Thar Roxx, prices of which start from Rs 16.99 lakh onwards.

MG ⁠Astor

The MG Astor was the first SUV in its segment to get an ADAS suite when it was launched back in 2021.

Its ADAS suite gets lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning, auto-emergency braking, and blind spot detection.

MG is offering ADAS only on the fully loaded Savvy Pro variant of the Astor which is priced from Rs 17.22 lakh.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is the only SUV-coupe offering and also the only Tata car to be a part of this list.

Its ADAS tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

This premium safety kit is available only on the top-spec Accomplished+ A trim, which is priced from Rs 17.50 lakh.

Kia ⁠Seltos

The Kia Seltos’s ADAS features include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, leading vehicle departure alert, and high beam assist.

Kia is offering ADAS from the higher-spec GTX trim onwards on its compact SUV. Prices of the Seltos GTX start from Rs 19.08 lakh.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai also offers the ADAS tech on the Creta’s sportier version, the Creta N Line.

The ADAS tech of the sportier Creta is the same as seen on the regular variants of the SUV that includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, and adaptive cruise control.

It gets ADAS only on its top-spec N10 trim, prices of which start from Rs 19.34 lakh.

Hyundai ⁠Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar got ADAS features with its recent midlife refresh.

Hyundai offers the premium safety tech in the higher-spec Platinum and Signature trim of the Alcazar.

This feature includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane following assist.

The Platinum variant starts from Rs 19.46 lakh.

Mahindra ⁠XUV700

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the XUV700, gets ADAS tech only on its top-spec AX7 trim.

This feature offers autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The XUV700 AX7 trim starts from Rs 19.49 lakh onwards.

Which SUV from the above list would be your pick? Tell us in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

