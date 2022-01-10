HomeNew CarsNewsGet Up To Rs 33,000 Off On Maruti Suzuki Cars This January
Get Up To Rs 33,000 Off On Maruti Suzuki Cars This January

Published On Jan 10, 2022 09:08 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

There’s no offers available with the the CNG models, though

  • The Eeco, Wagon R, Swift, and Dzire are offered with benefits of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • The highest offers are available with the Alto and S-Presso. 

  • Even the new-gen Celerio is available with benefits this month. 

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts and benefits on the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza this January. There’s no offer available on the CNG variants and the Ertiga but you can avail cash, exchange and corporate discounts with these models. Here are the model-wise offers. 

Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 33,000

  • The above mentioned offers are for all the variants except the base-spec STD. 

  • The STD variant gets a lower cash discount of Rs 15,000 while rest of the offers remain the same. 

  • No offer available on the CNG variants of any Maruti car. 

  • The Alto 800 retails from Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh. 

Maruti S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 33,000

  • All the variants of the S-Presso are eligible for the above mentioned offers. 

  • It’s priced from Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.43 lakh. 

Maruti Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 23,000

  • The Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

  • The Ambulance version does not get cash or exchange benefits but just the corporate discount. 

  • The MPV retails from Rs 4.38 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh. 

Maruti Wagon R

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 23,000

  • The above mentioned offers are the same for every variant. 

  • The Wagon R is priced from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh. 

Maruti Celerio

Offers

Amount

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 13,000

  • The new Celerio is also available with discounts, including exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • No cash discounts are offered. 

  • It retails from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh. 

Maruti Swift/Dzire

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 23,000

  • All the variants of both the cars carry the same benefits of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • If you’re going for the Special edition variant, you’ll be charged Rs 18,500 but will still get the exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • The Swift retails from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.53 lakh. 

  • The Dzire is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh. 

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offers

Amount

Cash discount

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate discount

Rs 3,000

Total

Up to Rs 18,000

  • The Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of just Rs 5,000. 

  • The subcompact SUV is priced from Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 11.11 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Wagon R

