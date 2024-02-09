Modified On Feb 09, 2024 07:05 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ertiga

The highly popular Maruti MPV has been on sale for nearly 12 years

The Maruti Ertiga MPV was first launched in India in 2012. The 7-seater MPV arrived with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines. In 2018, the Ertiga underwent a generational update, and subsequently in 2020, the diesel engine option was phased out due to stringent emission norms. Fast forward to 2022, Maruti refreshed the MPV with a midlife update. Now, in 2024, the Maruti Ertiga has achieved a significant sales milestone of 10 lakh units. Here’s a short recap of the MPVs sales milestones since launch:

Year Sales 2013 1 lakh 2019 5 lakh 2020 6 lakh 2024 10 lakh

The Ertiga achieved sales of 1 lakh units in just around a year but it took till 2019 to take that tally to 5 lakh units. Demand for the MPV seems to have spiked right after as the next lakh unit sales were achieved in 2020 itself. Since then, Maruti retailed almost 1.3 lakh units of the Ertiga each year on average, bringing us to this latest milestone of 10 lakh sales.

Evolution Of Powertrains

Over its multiple iterations, the Maruti Ertiga has offered a wide variety of powertrain options to the Indian buyers. The first-generation Ertiga, which was launched in 2012, was offered with a 1.4-litre K14B petrol engine (95 PS / 130 Nm) and a 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine (90 PS / 200 Nm). It also had the option of a CNG powertrain with its petrol engine, featuring a reduced output of 82 PS and 110 Nm. All of these powertrain options were mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Later, it also received the option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the petrol option.

In 2018, Maruti gave a generational update to its MPV and replaced the petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre unit. Shortly after in 2019, the Ertiga ditched the 1.3-litre diesel workhorse in favor of a newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine but its presence was short-lived. In 2020, the diesel variants were discontinued entirely before the implementation of the BS6 emission norms. Then, in 2022, the second-generation Ertiga underwent another midlife update. Along with an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine (103 PS/ 137 Nm), the 4-speed torque converter was replaced by a 6-speed torque converter and is the only engine on offer today. The same engine is offered in CNG with a reduced output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm (CNG mode), only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

What Features Does It Offer?

The Maruti Ertiga currently boasts amenities such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, paddle shifters, and cruise control. Its safety kit includes up to four airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Ertiga is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Renault Triber, while being an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.

