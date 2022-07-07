Published On Jul 07, 2022 01:57 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

Sadly though, no model’s CNG variant has been included in this month’s list of offers

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 54,000 available on the Celerio.

Maruti is offering the Wagon R with savings of up to Rs 44,000.

The S-Presso and Alto get up to Rs 28,000 and Rs 29,000 off, respectively.

All offers valid till the end of July 2022.

Maruti has rolled out its offers and customer benefits for the month of July. All models in its Arena lineup are eligible for these discounts, barring the newly launched Brezza and the Ertiga.

Let’s check them out for each model:

Alto

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

These benefits are applicable to all variants of the Alto save for the entry-level Std and LXi (O) CNG.

Maruti is offering the Std trim with discounts of up to Rs 9,000, which is divided between a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

All variants of the S-Presso except the CNG ones come with the above discounts.

The hatchback is priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.64 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,500

Maruti is offering only the petrol variants of the Eeco with these savings.

The basic people mover retails from Rs Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

The new Celerio is priced between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

These benefits are applicable only to the base-spec LXi and second-from-base VXi trims with the 1-litre MT petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre variants get a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

No offers on the CNG-equipped variants.

Maruti has priced the Wagon R from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

All variants of the Swift can be had with the aforementioned savings.

For the Swift special edition, buyers need to pay Rs 18,400. There’s no cash discount on offer but you do get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The mid-size hatchback retails between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,500

All variants of the Dzire are available with the above-mentioned benefits.

The sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.18 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Celerio AMT