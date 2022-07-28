Modified On Jul 29, 2022 01:55 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2023

The fourth-gen model seems to have retained the typical Swift-like design elements including a sloping roofline and flared haunches

It will get a completely new design while keeping the traits of the previous-gen models.

The images also reveal a more conventional positioning of the rear door handles and a more upright C-pillar.

Inside, it could gain the new 9-inch touchscreen and head-up display from the Baleno.

India-spec 2023 Swift will come with the same 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine as before and should get mild-hybrid tech.

It could make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2023 with a launch sometime in the same year.

Suzuki has begun testing the fourth-generation Swift on public roads internationally as suggested by latest spy shots. The new model is expected to first go on sale in its home country sometime later this year. Maruti Suzuki offers the third-gen hatchback in India, which got a minor mid-life update in 2021.

While the test mule was draped in heavy camouflage, the fourth-gen model seems to have retained the typical Swift-like silhouette and proportions noticeable all around. At the front, it is likely to get a wider grille flanked by the headlight setup akin to the outgoing version and a bigger air dam in the bumper.

It’s from the profile that the resemblance with the first-gen model is more pronounced. The 2023 Swift carries on with a sloping roofline and a raked A-pillar. Suzuki has moved the rear door handles from the C-pillar (thereby making it more upright) and opted for a more conventional location. The rear features typical flared haunches, taillights flanking the boot lid, and a chunky bumper.

Although there’s no image of the interior, we believe the fourth-gen Swift could gain the new 9-inch touchscreen and head-up display from the facelifted Baleno. Features such as cruise control, auto AC, and connected car tech are likely to be retained from the outgoing model. Its safety kit could offer up to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The India-spec 2023 Swift will come with the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) with some sort of electrification, probably a mild-hybrid setup. It will likely be offered with a choice between a standard 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. An optional CNG kit should also be available later.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to debut the new Swift at the Auto Expo 2023 with a launch sometime later in the same year. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be its sole direct competitor with the Renault Triber being a seven-seater option at the same price point.

Image Source

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT