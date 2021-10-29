Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson Spied In India For The First Time

Published On Oct 29, 2021 04:31 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson 2022

Hyundai had unveiled the fourth-gen model in September 2020 and is expected to launch it in India in 2022

The spy shots revealed the front grille’s Parametric Jewel design along with the vertically stacked LED headlamps.

Hyundai to offer the new Tucson in short and long-wheelbase versions.

Depending on the market, it will come with the option of nine powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

Expected features in the India-spec model include a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver’s display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

Hyundai could price the fourth-gen Tucson from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a first, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson has been spied in India. The new-generation model was unveiled globally back in September 2020. Hyundai will retail the fourth-gen Tucson from its Signature dealerships, which also sell premium offerings like the Alcazar, Kona Electric, and Elantra.

Although the new Tucson was draped in camo, the front end was still discernible. The grille gets the new Parametric Jewel design, flanked by LED DRLs that sync with the grille when turned off. It will share this styling element with the facelifted Creta . Moreover, both SUVs will also feature vertically stacked LED headlights.

There were no images of the cabin, but it may get an all-black layout like the global model. We expect Hyundai to equip the India-spec Tucson with a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by hill descent control, multiple airbags, and active safety systems and driver assists including collision avoidance, lane assists, and remote parking assist.

Hyundai will provide the new Tucson with as many as nine powertrain options, depending on the market. The petrol options include a 2.5-litre engine (190PS), a 2-litre engine (156PS), and a 1.6-litre turbocharged mill (which is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid tech in two states of tune -- 150PS/180PS). Meanwhile, the diesel engines include a 1.6-litre unit in two states of tune (115PS/136PS) with a mild-hybrid option and a 2-litre unit (186PS). The hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be available with the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, offering a combined output of 230PS and 265PS, respectively.

Transmission options haven’t been detailed yet, but the fourth-gen SUV will continue to be offered with AWD.

We expect Hyundai to launch the new Tucson in India next year, at prices starting from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the current-gen SUV is priced between Rs 22.69 lakh and Rs 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will renew its competition with the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Citroën C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen T-Roc.

Image Source

Read More on : Tucson Automatic