The latest generation of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched in the early days of August

Bookings underway for Rs 50,000.

To be offered in two trims: Platinum and Signature.

Exterior highlights include Parametric grille and fang-shaped connected LED taillights.

It gets a minimalistic interior with the waterfall-inspired centre console.

Features on board include a panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch displays, and ADAS.

To be offered with a set of 2-litre petrol and diesel engines, with AWD option only for the latter.

Expected to have a starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson has been unveiled in India, and the carmaker has now opened bookings for the SUV for Rs 50,000. Hyundai will offer the new Tucson in two trims: Platinum and Signature. It will go on sale in the early part of August.

The new Tucson has grown in all dimensions over the outgoing model. Hyundai will be offering the SUV in a long wheelbase (LWB) form for the first time in India. The fourth-gen Tucson follows the carmaker’s ‘Parametric Jewel’ design philosophy, featuring multiple sharp creases all around. Exterior highlights have to be the new grille with integrated LED DRLs and the fang-shaped connected LED taillights.

Hyundai has opted for a minimalistic cabin layout, with the waterfall-inspired centre console. The new Tucson is packed with features such as two 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and ventilated, heated and powered front seats (with memory function for the driver seat).

The Tucson’s safety net is headlined by an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) kit (first for a Hyundai in India) called Smart Sense. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and driver attention warning. Other safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-ascent and descent control.

Hyundai will offer it with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2-litre petrol (156PS/192Nm) will come paired with a 6-speed AT whereas the 2-litre diesel (186PS/416Nm) will get an 8-speed automatic. An all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) will also be available, albeit only with the higher diesel variants of the SUV. It will have three terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand.

We expect the carmaker to price the fourth-gen Tucson from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will continue to lock horns with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

