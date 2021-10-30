First Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition SUV Gifted To Paralympian Sumit Antil

Modified On Oct 31, 2021 12:41 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

Anand Mahindra had promised him this custom-made SUV after he won India’s first Paralympics gold medal

Paralympian Sumit Antil became one of the first recipients of the Mahindra XUV700 today, taking delivery of his custom-built Gold Edition SUV. Anand Mahindra had commissioned automotive designer Pratap Bose to custom-style the Gold Edition SUVs for Sumit and Neeraj Chopra after they won individual gold medals at this year’s Olympics. Previously, the series was called the ‘Javelin Edition’, since both Chopra and Antil won their respective medals for javelin throw.

Here’s everything you want to know about the XUV700 Gold Edition:

You can tell Sumit’s SUV apart by the satin gold accents around the exterior and gold badges on the tailgate and fender that read ‘68.55’ -- Sumit’s record-breaking Javelin throw length at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Neeraj’s SUV has an inscription of his throw length, 87.58 metres. According to Mahindra, the front grille has gold plating on its vertical slats, and the Mahindra logos are plated in satin gold, too. The XUV700 Gold Edition is based on the top-spec AX7 variant with a small golden ‘L’ badge, which confirms that it’s equipped with the luxury pack.

Inside, there’s another javelin thrower logo and an inscription of Sumit’s throw length stitched in gold into the dashboard leather, as we had previously reported. The throw length is also embroidered in each of the 6 headrests, and the seats and dashboard have been stitched using a golden thread.

Also see: Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?

Sumit and Neeraj’s special-edition SUVs are a gift from Anand Mahindra for winning gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj became the second-ever Indian to win gold at Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, and later, Sumit became the first-ever Indian Paralympian to win a gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra also received his XUV700 Gold Edition and posted a photo with his new SUV on Twitter.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. ? pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

In October, we also got our first glimpse of Mahindra’s accessible SUV for the differently abled. Anand Mahindra will gift this to Avani Lekhara for her gold at the Paralympic Games in 10m Air Rifle. Soon after Anand Mahindra’s announcement, Avani won a second medal, a bronze, for India in the 50m Air Rifle category.

Also read: Anand Mahindra Reacts To Amitabh Bachchan-themed Mahindra Thar

Mahindra also announced that it has commenced deliveries of the XUV700, starting with the petrol variants. The SUV is powered by two engine options: 200PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel (that makes 150PS in lower-spec variants and 185PS in the higher trim levels). Either engine can be paired with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price