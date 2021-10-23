Anand Mahindra Reacts To Amitabh Bachchan-themed Mahindra Thar

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 10:30 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar

With its dialogues, artwork and Big B’s signature, this SUV has created a buzz on social media

A new Mahindra Thar has caught the attention of social media with its inscriptions of iconic dialogues and artwork from some of Amitabh Bachchan’s most memorable movies. Luckily for Anurag Chirimar, the Thar owner, the world-renowned Bollywood actor met him, clicked pictures and autographed the Thar’s dashboard. Anand Mahindra, too, tweeted his appreciation for this Thar with an Amitabh movie reference of his own.

The fan @anuragchirimar, who chose @Mahindra_Thar for his fan moment with @SrBachchan Brought back memories of the dialogue: Aaj mere paas gaadi hai, bangla hai, paisa hai, tumhaare paas kya hai? Anurag: Mere paas Thar par Big B ka autograph hai pic.twitter.com/KEfBRVhWzK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2021

Anurag’s SUV features memorable dialogues from Amitabh’s movies from the 1970s and ‘80s, such as Don (1978), Deewar (1975), and Kalia (1981). He even wore an Amitabh-themed shirt and played some of the dialogues in the SUV when the actor visited him. Now, Anurag’s Mahindra Thar has become a sort of rolling tribute to Bacchan’s legacy.

The Bollywood actor was impressed by the Thar’s tasteful artwork. He said of Anurag: “he has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films… and his shirt has all the names of my films… when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues.”

Barring the dialogues and portrait stickers, this Thar seems to be unmodified. We can’t tell from the pictures if its the diesel or petrol variant. You can get the Thar with a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine or 130PS 2.2-litre diesel. It has a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, but Mahindra offers a 6-speed automatic transmission as an option with both engines. The Thar is one of the few SUVs sold in India that have proper off-roading capability. It retails for Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

It may be an affordable off-roader, but the Thar is equipped with all the creature comforts that you expect in the sub-Rs 20 lakh segment. The features list is comprehensive, with highlights such as cruise control, LED DRLs, climate control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some of these features are only available in higher-spec variants, but 4x4 is standard across the range, as are removable body panels.

This Thar reminds us of Punith Gowda, who had created a rangoli of the 4x4 SUV in Karnataka earlier this year. It was a splendid 20 feet by 18 feet rangoli, and the artist dedicated it to Anand Mahindra. The India Book of Records certified Punith’s artwork as the ‘largest rangoli of a vehicle.’ Take a look:

Anurag’s Mahindra Thar is sure to amuse fellow road users wherever it goes. But how good is your movie trivia? Let us know in the comments how many movies you could identify after reading the dialogues on this Thar

