Mahindra Begins Deliveries Of XUV700 Petrol

Published On Oct 30, 2021 01:37 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The diesel variants will be delivered from the last week of November

The XUV700 Javelin Edition has been delivered to Sumit Antil, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Mahindra has promised to deliver 14,000 units of the SUV by January 14, 2022.

Bookings registered after October 8 will be settled at prices prevailing at the time of delivery.

Powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

Deliveries of the XUV700’s petrol variants have begun, while the diesel variants will be delivered from the last week of November. Mahindra plans on sending 14,000 XUV700s to designated homes by January 14, 2022. The Javelin Edition SUV for Sumit Antil has been handed over as well.

Please note that the model has already received two price hikes, with the third one expected early next year. If you book the SUV now, you’ll have to pay the price applicable at the time of delivery.

The XUV700 gets 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options. The top-spec diesel-automatic variant gets an optional AWD for a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh.

It is offered in two trims: MX (5-seater only) and AX (5- and 7-seater), the latter being the more powerful and equipped with automatic gearbox options.

The SUV features pop-up door handles, wireless charging, two 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, LED headlamps, and dual-zone climate control.

Securing passenger safety is ADAS, including adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, blind view monitoring, and electronic stability programme.

The XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and it rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

