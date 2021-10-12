New Spy Pics Of Two Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition SUVs Surface Online

Modified On Oct 12, 2021 06:58 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

By the end of the story, you’ll know how to match the SUV with its owner

On our last sighting , we had confirmed the existence of the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition, although we could only see Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s SUV. Now, new pictures showcase both his and Paralympics gold medalist Sumit Antil’s SUV standing partially covered in a parking lot, fresh from the transport truck.

Can you tell the two SUVs apart? On the outside, the two Javelin Edition SUVs seem quite similar. But at the rear, the SUVs could sport their respective to-be owners’ Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games record throws in metres. Chopra’s record was 87.58 metres, while Sumit’s record-breaking throw measured 68.55 metres.

The Javelin Edition has a distinct front fascia with gold elements in the grille and alloy wheels, along with the Mahindra logo in gold on both the front and the rear. We still can’t see the interior, but we expect to see gold stitching on the dashboard (and possibly seat upholstery), along with a gold-stitched Javelin thrower emblem and inscription of the throw length. Anand Mahindra had commissioned Pratap Bose, formerly the Design Head at Tata, and the current head of Mahindra’s Global Design Studio, to create the Javelin Edition for Chopra and Antil.

We also aren’t sure which powertrain the Javelin Edition SUVs will have. Going by market trends in the segment, it’s likely that both SUVs will be top-spec variants, and sport an automatic transmission, possibly paired with a 2.2-litre diesel engine in its higher 185PS state of tune. The same engine is also available in a 155PS tune, and there’s also a 2-litre 200PS petrol on offer.

(Image of XUV700's cabin used for representation purpose only)

In addition to the segment-leading dual 10.25-inch displays, safety, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (reviewed here ), the XUV700 can be had with a Luxury Pack. The top-spec diesel variant is even offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. It remains to be seen if the Javelin Edition SUVs will have these features.

If you’ve read our previous coverage of the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition, you might be wondering why we haven’t mentioned Avani Lekhara’s SUV. It seems that Mahindra is still working on its upcoming accessible vehicle, the first of which will be gifted to the Paralympics two-time medalist who won gold for Women’s 10m Air Rifle, and bronze for 50m Air Rifle. We’ll update this story as soon as we have more news.

