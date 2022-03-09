HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Toyota Glanza Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Toyota Glanza Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Published On Mar 09, 2022 01:49 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza 2022

  • 7577 Views
  • Write a comment

The facelifted hatchback can be booked online and offline for Rs 11,000

  • Toyota will launch the facelifted Glanza on March 15.

  • It will be offered in four trims: E (new), G, S (new), and V.

  • To be available in five paint options.

  • Will be powered by the same 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit as the Baleno.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Official bookings (online and offline) are underway for the facelifted Glanza ahead of its March 15 launch. You can pay a deposit of Rs 11,000 and reserve yours. 

The carmaker will offer the facelifted Glanza in five colour options and four trims: E (new), G, S (new), and V. Like the Maruti Baleno, the Glanza’s base-spec trim will miss out on an automatic gearbox option.

RelatedFacelifted Maruti Baleno vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

The 2022 Glanza will get the earlier 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm). However, it will now feature idle engine-start/stop instead of the mild-hybrid tech. A 5-speed MT will be standard, while the optional transmission is a CVT automatic (replacing the 5-speed AMT).

The Glanza will feature a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Alexa support (telematics), a head-up display, push-button start/stop, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and cruise control.

Passenger safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability programme, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

We reckon Toyota will price the facelifted Glanza from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The hatchback will continue to rival the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Honda Jazz.

RelatedExclusive: Facelifted Maruti Baleno And Toyota Glanza Fuel Efficiency Figures Leaked, To Get An AMT Gearbox Option

The carmaker will offer buyers a standard 3-year/1 lakh-km warranty and an optional extended warranty of up to 5 years or 2.2 lakh km (whichever is earlier).

Read More on : Glanza on road price

    R
    Published by
    Rohit
    Was this article helpful ?

    0 out of 0 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Toyota Glanza 2022

    Read Full News
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Citroen C3
      Citroen C3
      Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • MG 3
      MG 3
      Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • Renault Zoe
      Renault Zoe
      Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • Maruti Alto 2022
      Maruti Alto 2022
      Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Oct 2022
    • Tata Altroz EV
      Tata Altroz EV
      Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience