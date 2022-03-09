Published On Mar 09, 2022 01:49 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza 2022

The facelifted hatchback can be booked online and offline for Rs 11,000

Toyota will launch the facelifted Glanza on March 15.

It will be offered in four trims: E (new), G, S (new), and V.

To be available in five paint options.

Will be powered by the same 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit as the Baleno.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Official bookings (online and offline) are underway for the facelifted Glanza ahead of its March 15 launch. You can pay a deposit of Rs 11,000 and reserve yours.

The carmaker will offer the facelifted Glanza in five colour options and four trims: E (new), G, S (new), and V. Like the Maruti Baleno, the Glanza’s base-spec trim will miss out on an automatic gearbox option.

The 2022 Glanza will get the earlier 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm). However, it will now feature idle engine-start/stop instead of the mild-hybrid tech. A 5-speed MT will be standard, while the optional transmission is a CVT automatic (replacing the 5-speed AMT).

The Glanza will feature a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Alexa support (telematics), a head-up display, push-button start/stop, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and cruise control.

Passenger safety is covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability programme, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

We reckon Toyota will price the facelifted Glanza from Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The hatchback will continue to rival the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Honda Jazz.

The carmaker will offer buyers a standard 3-year/1 lakh-km warranty and an optional extended warranty of up to 5 years or 2.2 lakh km (whichever is earlier).

