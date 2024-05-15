Modified On May 15, 2024 01:34 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

Kia is expected to continue offering the MPV with a buffet of powertrain options as seen on the India-spec Carens on sale

Kia launched the Carens MPV in India in early 2022.

Facelifted model expected to get new lighting setup, alloy wheels, and a redesigned grille.

Expected to retain a dual-tone theme and the same dashboard layout as the current model.

New features on board could include dual-zone AC, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Likely to get the same petrol and diesel engines as the current model with the same set of transmissions.

India launch expected in 2025; EV version coming later in the same year as well.

The Kia Carens has been on sale in India since early 2022 as a premium and bigger alternative to the Maruti Ertiga. It has been given updates in the form of new variants and feature upgrades, but it is now set to receive a proper facelift overseas as hinted by the recently surfaced set of international spy images.

Changes Noticed

Although it is difficult to exactly say what has changed on the facelifted Carens just yet (due to the heavy camouflage), we are expecting a few changes to be made to its exterior design. Expect these to come in the form of a new headlight setup, redesigned grille and alloy wheels, and updated connected LED tail lights, which now resemble those on the new Sonet.

Expected Cabin And Feature Changes

The facelifted Carens’ cabin wasn’t captured on camera in this set of spy images. We expect Kia to retain the dual-tone cabin theme and the same 6- and 7-seat configurations as well. That said, the only major revision could come in the form of a new seat upholstery and possibly an updated climate control panel too.

While the Carens is already a well-equipped MPV, it could get dual-zone AC and a panoramic sunroof to elevate its premium cabin experience to another level. It already comes with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof.

In terms of safety, we expect Kia to add a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to the equipment set of the facelifted MPV. The Carens currently sold in India gets six airbags (across all variants), a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

A Buffet Of Powertrains

We believe Kia will continue to offer the India-spec facelifted Carens with the same engine options as the current model. For now, it comes with the following engine-gearbox options:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

*iMT- manual without the clutch pedal

^DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Kia will also be introducing the Carens EV in India sometime in late 2025, and it is expected to have a claimed range of around 400 km.

Expected Launch And Price

The facelifted Kia Carens is expected to go on sale in India sometime in 2025, likely priced at a premium over the current model. For reference, the current-spec Carens is priced between Rs 10.52 lakh and Rs 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from the Maruti Ertiga, the facelifted MPV will continue to go up against the Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti XL6. It will also serve as an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

Read More on : Kia Carens diesel