Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?
Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:02 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO
The AX5’s sub-variant, AX5 L, is the entry-level variant for those looking for the most affordable variant of the SUV with the more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol engine
With the introduction of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 (now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO), the carmaker not only gave the SUV a new nameplate but it also rejigged its variant nomenclature. Along with that, Mahindra also introduced the option to pick the ‘Luxury Pack’ with the higher-spec AX variants as seen on the XUV700. In this story, let’s check out if it makes sense to pick the AX5 or AX5 L variants of the new SUV:
Only the AX5 variant is provided with both the MPFi turbo-petrol and the diesel engine. The AX5 L variant, on the other hand, is only available with the TGDi turbo-petrol unit.
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
AX5
|
Rs 10.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.19 lakh
|
–
|
Rs 12.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT)
|
AX5 L
|
–
|
Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.49 lakh (AT)
|
–
|
AX7
|
–
|
Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.99 lakh (AT)
|
Rs 13.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 14.49 lakh (AMT)
|
AX7 L
|
–
|
Rs 13.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 15.49 lakh (AT)
|
Rs 14.99 lakh (MT)
Next Variants (Petrol/Diesel): AX7/AX7L
The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are only offered with the TGDi turbo-petrol engine and the diesel unit, although the AX7 L doesn’t get the diesel-auto option.
Why Consider The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?
The XUV 3XO’s AX5 and AX5 L are the most value-for-money variants of the lot and are a complete package in themselves. All additions offered in the fully loaded AX7 and AX7 L variants don’t classify as a ‘need’ but belong to the ‘want’ category. Mahindra has provided the AX5 and AX5 L with a lot of premium amenities such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, level-2 ADAS tech (AX5 L), and a 360-degree camera (AX5 L). Also, the AX5 L acts as the entry point for the SUV’s more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol unit.
Here’s what all you get on these variants:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to AX7/ AX7 L if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?
If you are someone who wishes to have the flagship experience of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and would like to have the SUV finished in a dual-tone option as well, it’s the AX7 or AX7 L variant that should be your pick. Mahindra has loaded them with the best tech on board including a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and level-2 ADAS (part of Luxury Pack).
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options.
|
MX2
|
MX2 Pro
|
Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget.
|
The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well.
|
MX3
|
MX3 Pro
|
Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package.
|
Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option.
|
AX5
|
AX5
|
AX5 L
|
Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options.
|
Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. other premium safety features.
|
AX7
|
AX7 L
|
Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo.
|
Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful