Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:02 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • 1.1K Views
The AX5’s sub-variant, AX5 L, is the entry-level variant for those looking for the most affordable variant of the SUV with the more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol engine

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L variant explained

With the introduction of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 (now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO), the carmaker not only gave the SUV a new nameplate but it also rejigged its variant nomenclature. Along with that, Mahindra also introduced the option to pick the ‘Luxury Pack’ with the higher-spec AX variants as seen on the XUV700. In this story, let’s check out if it makes sense to pick the AX5 or AX5 L variants of the new SUV:

Only the AX5 variant is provided with both the MPFi turbo-petrol and the diesel engine. The AX5 L variant, on the other hand, is only available with the TGDi turbo-petrol unit.

Variant

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

AX5

Rs 10.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT)

AX5 L

Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.49 lakh (AT)

AX7

Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.99 lakh (AT)

Rs 13.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 14.49 lakh (AMT)

AX7 L

Rs 13.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 15.49 lakh (AT)

Rs 14.99 lakh (MT)

Next Variants (Petrol/Diesel): AX7/AX7L

The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are only offered with the TGDi turbo-petrol engine and the diesel unit, although the AX7 L doesn’t get the diesel-auto option.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 L Level 2 ADAS

The XUV 3XO’s AX5 and AX5 L are the most value-for-money variants of the lot and are a complete package in themselves. All additions offered in the fully loaded AX7 and AX7 L variants don’t classify as a ‘need’ but belong to the ‘want’ category. Mahindra has provided the AX5 and AX5 L with a lot of premium amenities such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, level-2 ADAS tech (AX5 L), and a 360-degree camera (AX5 L). Also, the AX5 L acts as the entry point for the SUV’s more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol unit.

Here’s what all you get on these variants:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Rear armrest with cupholder

  • Auto-dimming IRVM (AX5 L)

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Level-2 ADAS (AX5 L)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5 L)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX5 L)

  • 6 airbags

Other features

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • Adjustable headrest for second row middle passenger

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • One-touch up power window for driver

  • Cooled glovebox (AX5 L)

  • 6-speaker music system

  • Online navigation

  • Reversing camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ESC

Upgrade to AX7/ AX7 L if you want

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (AX7)

  • LED front fog lamps (AX7)

  • Soft-touch leatherette finish on the dashboard and door pads

  • Leatherette seats

  • 65 W front USB Type-C fast charger

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cooled glovebox with illumination (AX7)

  • 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (including a subwoofer)

  • Front parking sensors (AX7)

  • Level-2 ADAS (AX7 L)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX7 L)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX7 L)

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 10.25-inch digital driver's display

Why Skip The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?

If you are someone who wishes to have the flagship experience of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and would like to have the SUV finished in a dual-tone option as well, it’s the AX7 or AX7 L variant that should be your pick. Mahindra has loaded them with the best tech on board including a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and level-2 ADAS (part of Luxury Pack).

Variant

Verdict

MX1

Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options.

MX2

MX2

MX2 Pro

Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget.

The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well.

MX3

MX3

MX3 Pro

Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package.

Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option.

AX5

AX5

AX5 L

Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options.

Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. other premium safety features. 

AX7

AX7

AX7 L

Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo.

Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Rohit
