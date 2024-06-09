Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value For Money Variant?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:02 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The AX5’s sub-variant, AX5 L, is the entry-level variant for those looking for the most affordable variant of the SUV with the more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol engine

With the introduction of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 (now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO), the carmaker not only gave the SUV a new nameplate but it also rejigged its variant nomenclature. Along with that, Mahindra also introduced the option to pick the ‘Luxury Pack’ with the higher-spec AX variants as seen on the XUV700. In this story, let’s check out if it makes sense to pick the AX5 or AX5 L variants of the new SUV:

Only the AX5 variant is provided with both the MPFi turbo-petrol and the diesel engine. The AX5 L variant, on the other hand, is only available with the TGDi turbo-petrol unit.

Variant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel AX5 Rs 10.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.19 lakh – Rs 12.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT) AX5 L – Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.49 lakh (AT) – AX7 – Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.99 lakh (AT) Rs 13.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 14.49 lakh (AMT) AX7 L – Rs 13.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 15.49 lakh (AT) Rs 14.99 lakh (MT)

The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are only offered with the TGDi turbo-petrol engine and the diesel unit, although the AX7 L doesn’t get the diesel-auto option.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?

The XUV 3XO’s AX5 and AX5 L are the most value-for-money variants of the lot and are a complete package in themselves. All additions offered in the fully loaded AX7 and AX7 L variants don’t classify as a ‘need’ but belong to the ‘want’ category. Mahindra has provided the AX5 and AX5 L with a lot of premium amenities such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, level-2 ADAS tech (AX5 L), and a 360-degree camera (AX5 L). Also, the AX5 L acts as the entry point for the SUV’s more powerful 130 PS turbo-petrol unit.

Here’s what all you get on these variants:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Auto-LED headlights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Rear armrest with cupholder

Auto-dimming IRVM (AX5 L) 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

Connected car tech

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Level-2 ADAS (AX5 L)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5 L)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX5 L)

6 airbags Other features Connected LED tail lights

LED DRLs with turn indicators Adjustable headrest for second row middle passenger

Front centre armrest with storage

Dual-tone cabin theme Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

One-touch up power window for driver

Cooled glovebox (AX5 L) 6-speaker music system

Online navigation Reversing camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

ESC Upgrade to AX7/ AX7 L if you want 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (AX7)

LED front fog lamps (AX7) Soft-touch leatherette finish on the dashboard and door pads

Leatherette seats 65 W front USB Type-C fast charger

Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glovebox with illumination (AX7) 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (including a subwoofer) Front parking sensors (AX7)

Level-2 ADAS (AX7 L)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX7 L)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX7 L)

Why Skip The XUV 3XO AX5/ AX5 L?

If you are someone who wishes to have the flagship experience of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and would like to have the SUV finished in a dual-tone option as well, it’s the AX7 or AX7 L variant that should be your pick. Mahindra has loaded them with the best tech on board including a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and level-2 ADAS (part of Luxury Pack).

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. other premium safety features. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

