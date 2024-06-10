  • English
Get Ready To Wait For Up To 4 Months To Bring An Entry-level EV Home This June

Modified On Jun 10, 2024 04:37 PM By Yashika for Tata Tiago EV

The MG Comet is the only EV here having no wait times in three of the 20 cities on the list

MG Comet EV, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Tiago EV, and Tata Punch EV

The sub-Rs 15 lakh EV space comprises the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV, and also the Tata Punch EV. If you are planning to buy anyone of these in June 2024, be ready to wait for up to four months to take the electric car home. In this story, we have detailed the top 20 city-wise waiting period on four of the most popular EVs priced under Rs 15 lakh. We have not included the Tata Nexon EV as only its base variant is priced under Rs 15 lakh.

Note: We haven’t included Citroen eC3 in the list as there is no data available for the same.

City

MG Comet EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Punch EV

New Delhi

No Waiting

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Bengaluru

2 Months

3 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Mumbai

2-3 Months

1.5-2 Months

1.5-2 Months

1.5-2 Months

Hyderabad

1.5 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

Pune

1-2 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

1 Month

Chennai

1.5-2 Months

2.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

Jaipur

No Waiting

2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

2 Months

2 Months

2.5 Months

Gurugram

1-2 Months

2 Months

1.5 Months

2.5 Months

Lucknow

2 Months

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

Kolkata

1.5 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Thane

2-2.5 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

Surat

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

1.5 Months

2.5 Months

Ghaziabad

1.5 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

1 Month

Chandigarh

3-4 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1.5-2.5 Months

Coimbatore

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Patna

1.5-2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1.5-2.5 Months

Faridabad

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Indore

1-2 Months

1.5-2 Months

1.5-2 Months

1.5-2 Months

Noida

2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

Key Takeaways

MG Comet EV

  • The most affordable EV on this list, the MG Comet EV, is available in around two months in most top cities, but in Chandigarh, you will have to wait the maximum for up to four months. There is no waiting period for buyers in Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

  • Those looking to purchase the entry-level Tata Tiago EV may face a waiting period of two months in most of the cities. The people in Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Noida will have to wait for three months.

Tata Tigor EV

  • The Tata Tigor EV faces a waiting time of around two to three months in six of the listed cities for June 2024. However, buyers in Mumbai, Gurugram, Surat, and Indore can get delivery the soonest in one and half months.

  • The average waiting time for the Tata Punch EV is around two to three months, but buyers in cities like Pune and Ghaziabad can get delivery in one month.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership.

