The MG Comet is the only EV here having no wait times in three of the 20 cities on the list

The sub-Rs 15 lakh EV space comprises the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV, and also the Tata Punch EV. If you are planning to buy anyone of these in June 2024, be ready to wait for up to four months to take the electric car home. In this story, we have detailed the top 20 city-wise waiting period on four of the most popular EVs priced under Rs 15 lakh. We have not included the Tata Nexon EV as only its base variant is priced under Rs 15 lakh.

Note: We haven’t included Citroen eC3 in the list as there is no data available for the same.

City MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Punch EV New Delhi No Waiting 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Bengaluru 2 Months 3 Months 2 Months 3 Months Mumbai 2-3 Months 1.5-2 Months 1.5-2 Months 1.5-2 Months Hyderabad 1.5 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months Pune 1-2 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month Chennai 1.5-2 Months 2.5 Months 2-2.5 Months 2-2.5 Months Jaipur No Waiting 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months Ahmedabad No Waiting 2 Months 2 Months 2.5 Months Gurugram 1-2 Months 2 Months 1.5 Months 2.5 Months Lucknow 2 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 2-3 Months Kolkata 1.5 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Thane 2-2.5 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months Surat 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 1.5 Months 2.5 Months Ghaziabad 1.5 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month Chandigarh 3-4 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1.5-2.5 Months Coimbatore 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Patna 1.5-2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1.5-2.5 Months Faridabad 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Indore 1-2 Months 1.5-2 Months 1.5-2 Months 1.5-2 Months Noida 2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months

Key Takeaways

The most affordable EV on this list, the MG Comet EV, is available in around two months in most top cities, but in Chandigarh, you will have to wait the maximum for up to four months. There is no waiting period for buyers in Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Those looking to purchase the entry-level Tata Tiago EV may face a waiting period of two months in most of the cities. The people in Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Noida will have to wait for three months.

The Tata Tigor EV faces a waiting time of around two to three months in six of the listed cities for June 2024. However, buyers in Mumbai, Gurugram, Surat, and Indore can get delivery the soonest in one and half months.

The average waiting time for the Tata Punch EV is around two to three months, but buyers in cities like Pune and Ghaziabad can get delivery in one month.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership.

