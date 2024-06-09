Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 12:59 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

It also comes in an MX2 Pro sub-variant, which gets a couple of additional features including a sunroof

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s second-from-base MX2 trim commands a premium of up to Rs 2.5 lakh over the base-spec MX1. Mahindra has equipped it with some useful features over the MX1 to justify the price jump. The MX2 trim also gets a ‘Pro’ variant, which comes with some additional features over the regular MX2. Let’s see if you should take the plunge to consider the MX2 trim over the MX1:

Variant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel MX2 – Rs 9.99 lakh (MT) MX2 Pro Rs 8.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 9.99 lakh (AT) Rs 10.39 lakh (MT) MX3 Rs 9.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 10.99 lakh (AT) Rs 10.89 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.69 lakh (AMT) MX3 Pro Rs 9.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh (MT)

Next Variants (Petrol/Diesel): MX3/MX3 Pro

If you want a more loaded petrol variant of the XUV 3XO, the next choice is of the MX3 or the MX3 Pro trims, both priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over their respective previous variant. The MX3 and MX3 Pro also get an automatic gearbox option, commanding a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh over their corresponding manual counterpart.

Similarly, the diesel engine is also available in the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants. However, only the MX3 variant gets the option of the 6-speed AMT automatic, costing Rs 80,000 more than its manual.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO MX2/ MX2 Pro?

Consider this variant for the factory-fitted 10.25-inch touchscreen and 4-speaker music system — especially if you do not prefer aftermarket additions. Moreover, if you pick the MX2 Pro variant, you additionally get a single-pane sunroof and full wheel covers, both of which enhance its visual appeal.

Let’s check out what’s on offer with this trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Follow-me-home headlights (MX2 Pro)

Full wheel covers (MX2 Pro) Dual-tone cabin theme

Front centre armrest with storage Steering-mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

Sunroof (MX2 Pro) 10.25-inch touchscreen system 6 airbags

ESC

Rear parking sensors Other features Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

Body coloured door handles Adjustable headrests for second row

60:40 split-folding rear seats Follow-me-home functionality for the headlights

Manual AC with rear vents

All four power windows 4-speaker music system ISOFIX child seat mounts

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers Upgrade to MX3/ MX3 Pro if you want Full wheel covers

LED projector headlights (MX3 Pro)

LED DRLs with turn indicators (MX3 Pro)

Connected LED tail lights (MX3 Pro)

Stylised wheel covers (MX3 Pro) N.A. Sunroof

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay N.A.

Why Skip The XUV 3XO MX2/ MX2 Pro?

It makes sense to skip the MX2 or MX2 Pro variants if you are someone who likes their car to have a bit more visual personality, thanks to the provision of full or stylised (on MX3 Pro) wheel covers, along with all-LED lighting (only on MX3 Pro as well).

Also, the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants get more tech, in the form of an HD touchscreen, a sunroof, and even wireless smartphone connectivity (only for Android Auto). If you are someone who wants the entry-level diesel-auto option with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the MX3 is the only choice.

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

