Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Variant Analysis: Should You Go For The Top-spec Variant?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:03 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO’s AX7 or AX7 L variant is your only choice if you want the flagship experience of the SUV, and also if you want it a dual-tone paint option

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in five broad variants – MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7 – priced from Rs 7.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards. If you want the full flagship experience of the new XUV 3XO, it’s the AX7 or the AX7 L variant that should be your pick. In this story, we decipher if it’s worth the upgrade over the second-to-top AX5 variant.

Variant 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel AX7 Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.99 lakh (AT) Rs 13.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 14.49 lakh (AMT) AX7 L Rs 13.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 15.49 lakh (AT) Rs 14.99 lakh (MT)

Mahindra has priced the AX7 TGDi turbo-petrol MT variant at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the previous AX5 TDGi turbo-petrol MT variant. The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants are only offered with the TGDi turbo-petrol engine and the diesel unit, although the AX7 L doesn’t get the diesel-auto option.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO AX7/ AX7 L?

The XUV 3XO’s top-spec AX7 or AX7 L variant promises to offer the full flagship experience as guaranteed by Mahindra. It comes with the best tech on board including a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and level-2 ADAS (part of Luxury Pack). Also, the AX7 or AX7 L is your only choice if you want the XUV 3XO in a dual-tone paint option.

Here’s everything the AX7 trim has to offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (AX7)

LED front fog lamps (AX7) Soft-touch leatherette finish on the dashboard and door pads

Leatherette seats Panoramic sunroof

Cooled glovebox with illumination (AX7)

65 W front USB Type-C fast charger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system (including a subwoofer) Front parking sensors (AX7)

Level-2 ADAS (AX7 L)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX7 L)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX7 L) Other features Connected LED tail lights

Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators Dual-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrest for second row middle passenger

Front centre armrest with storage 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Height-adjustable driver seat Connected car tech

Online navigation 6 airbags

Rain-sensing wipers

ESC

What Could Have Been Better About The XUV 3XO AX7/ AX7 L?

Although the XUV 3XO is packed to the gills, while sporting a refreshed design inside and out, we feel Mahindra could have provided it with some more equipment like its premium segment rivals including the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet. It could have benefitted from upgrades such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and mainly, a diesel-auto combination.

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. other premium safety features. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

