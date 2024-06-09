Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Variant Analysis: Should You Consider Stretching Your Budget For It?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MX3 and MX3 Pro variants of the XUV 3XO get more visual as well as comfort and convenience features to make it a better offering over the lower-spec variants

For those looking to pick a mid-spec variant of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, there are two broad variants on offer – MX2 and MX3 – with a Pro sub-variant under each. In this story, we will focus on the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants of the sub-4m SUV, which command a premium of up to Rs 1.5 lakh over the previous MX2 and MX2 Pro variants.

Variant 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel MX3 Rs 9.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 10.99 lakh (AT) – Rs 10.89 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.69 lakh (AMT) MX3 Pro Rs 9.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.49 lakh (AT) – Rs 11.39 lakh (MT) AX5 Rs 10.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.19 lakh (AT) – Rs 12.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT) AX5 L – Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.49 lakh (AT) –

The XUV 3XO’s feature-rich AX range starts from the AX5 variant. Mahindra is also offering the AX variants with the option of a Luxury Pack (variants with this pack have an ‘L’ suffix), which adds some extra safety and creature comfort features. That said, the AX5 L is only available with the petrol powertrain of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO MX3/ MX3 Pro?

The main reasons to consider the MX3 or the MX3 Pro variant is if you want the SUV to have the basic comfort and convenience features along with a sunroof and a decent set of safety tech. With the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants, the Mahindra SUV gets basic yet strong visual appeal, thanks to the inclusion of full wheel covers (MX3) and stylised wheel covers, LED projector headlights, and connected LED tail lights (MX3 Pro). Also, these two variants get more technology such as a better quality display, sunroof and wireless phone charging. The MX3 is also the entry-level variant if you want the diesel-auto combo.

Here’s what all is on offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Full wheel covers (MX3)

LED DRLs with turn indicators (MX3 Pro) Dual-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests for second row Sunroof (MX3)

Cruise control (MX3)

Wireless phone charger (MX3) 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay 6 airbags

ESC

ISOFIX child seat mounts Other features LED projector headlights (MX3 Pro)

Connected LED tail lights (MX3 Pro)

Stylised wheel covers (MX3 Pro) Front centre armrest with storage

60:40 split-folding rear seats All four power windows

Keyless entry 4-speaker music system Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders for all passengers Upgrade to AX5/ AX5 L if you want Auto-LED headlights

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Rear armrest with cupholder

Auto-dimming IRVM (AX5 L)

Adjustable headrest for second row middle passenger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

One-touch up power window for driver

Cooled glovebox (AX5 L) Connected car tech

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker music system

Online navigation Reversing camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Level-2 ADAS (AX5 L)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5 L)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX5 L)

Why Skip The XUV 3XO MX3/ MX3 Pro?

For a premium ranging between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh, the AX5 and AX5 L variants get a lot more comfort, convenience and safety features, including dual-zone AC, a 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Also, the AX5 L is the entry-level variant if you want the new 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit on the SUV.

Variant Verdict MX1 Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options. MX2 MX2 MX2 Pro Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget. The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well. MX3 MX3 MX3 Pro Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package. Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option. AX5 AX5 AX5 L Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options. Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. AX7 AX7 AX7 L Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo. Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

