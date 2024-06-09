  • English
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Variant Analysis: Should You Consider Stretching Your Budget For It?

Modified On Jun 09, 2024 01:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MX3 and MX3 Pro variants of the XUV 3XO get more visual as well as comfort and convenience features to make it a better offering over the lower-spec variants

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3/ MX3 Pro variant explained

For those looking to pick a mid-spec variant of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, there are two broad variants on offer – MX2 and MX3 – with a Pro sub-variant under each. In this story, we will focus on the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants of the sub-4m SUV, which command a premium of up to Rs 1.5 lakh over the previous MX2 and MX2 Pro variants.

Variant

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

MX3

Rs 9.49 lakh (MT)/ Rs 10.99 lakh (AT)

Rs 10.89 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.69 lakh (AMT)

MX3 Pro

Rs 9.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.49 lakh (AT)

Rs 11.39 lakh (MT)

AX5

Rs 10.69 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.19 lakh (AT)

Rs 12.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT)

AX5 L

Rs 11.99 lakh (MT)/ Rs 13.49 lakh (AT)

Next Variants: AX5/ AX5 L

The XUV 3XO’s feature-rich AX range starts from the AX5 variant. Mahindra is also offering the AX variants with the option of a Luxury Pack (variants with this pack have an ‘L’ suffix), which adds some extra safety and creature comfort features. That said, the AX5 L is only available with the petrol powertrain of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Why Consider The XUV 3XO MX3/ MX3 Pro?

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro stylised wheel covers

The main reasons to consider the MX3 or the MX3 Pro variant is if you want the SUV to have the basic comfort and convenience features along with a sunroof and a decent set of safety tech. With the MX3 and MX3 Pro variants, the Mahindra SUV gets basic yet strong visual appeal, thanks to the inclusion of full wheel covers (MX3) and stylised wheel covers, LED projector headlights, and connected LED tail lights (MX3 Pro). Also, these two variants get more technology such as a better quality display, sunroof and wireless phone charging. The MX3 is also the entry-level variant if you want the diesel-auto combo.

Here’s what all is on offer:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Full wheel covers (MX3)

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators (MX3 Pro)

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Adjustable headrests for second row

  • Sunroof (MX3)

  • Cruise control (MX3)

  • Wireless phone charger (MX3)

  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay

  • 6 airbags

  • ESC

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

Other features

  • LED projector headlights (MX3 Pro)

  • Connected LED tail lights (MX3 Pro)

  • Stylised wheel covers (MX3 Pro)

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • All four power windows

  • Keyless entry

  • 4-speaker music system

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

Upgrade to AX5/ AX5 L if you want

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Rear armrest with cupholder

  • Auto-dimming IRVM (AX5 L)

  • Adjustable headrest for second row middle passenger

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • One-touch up power window for driver

  • Cooled glovebox (AX5 L)

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker music system

  • Online navigation

  • Reversing camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Level-2 ADAS (AX5 L)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5 L)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AX5 L)

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 wireless phone charger

Why Skip The XUV 3XO MX3/ MX3 Pro?

For a premium ranging between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh, the AX5 and AX5 L variants get a lot more comfort, convenience and safety features, including dual-zone AC, a 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Also, the AX5 L is the entry-level variant if you want the new 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit on the SUV.

Variant

Verdict

MX1

Buy it only if on a budget. Else, stretch to the next MX2 variant for more features as well as diesel and automatic gearbox options.

MX2

MX2

MX2 Pro

Only pick if you desire a handful of new features over the base. It’s the true entry-level variant if you want a diesel-manual option on a budget.

The true entry-level petrol variant of the SUV. Also, only choice if you want the option of a petrol-auto combo and sunroof on a budget. Gets the choice of a diesel unit as well.

MX3

MX3

MX3 Pro

Consider only for the diesel-automatic combo. Otherwise, not worth the price jump over the MX2 Pro. Skip to MX3 Pro for a more rounded package.

Gets ample visual upgrades along with the same tech as the MX3 for a justifiable premium. Misses out on a diesel-auto option.

AX5

AX5

AX5 L

Our recommended variant. Gets most of the bells and whistles for the price, along with the choice of petrol and diesel powertrains with automatic gearbox options.

Consider only if you want an AX5 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

AX7

AX7

AX7 L

Offers the full flagship experience of the SUV, while also being the top-spec variant for the diesel-auto combo.

Consider only if you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : XUV 3XO AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Read Full News

