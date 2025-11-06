Only One New 2025 Venue Variant Gets All Engine Choices, Is The HX 5 The Right Choice?

Out of the eight 2025 Venue variants, the HX5 is the only one offered with all engine and transmission options. Find out if it is suitable for you

Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue in India, with prices starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Among its eight variant options, the HX 5 stands out as the only one that offers all engine options. It offers more flexibility without having to jump to the higher trims. In this report, we break down what the HX 5 offers, from its engine choices to the features and colour options.

2025 Venue HX 5 Variant Overview

Before jumping straight to the HX 5, it’s worth understanding where it sits in the lineup. The HX 5 is the third variant in the 2025 Venue range, positioned between the HX4 and HX6. It is also the only variant that offers all engine options. Here’s a look at the powertrains you get with the HX 5.

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed dual-clutch automatic 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic

Now that you have seen the engine and gearbox choices available in the HX 5, if you are wondering what powertrain options you get when you opt for other variants, our in-depth variant-wise powertrain options story will give you all the details.

2025 Venue HX 5 Colour Options

When it comes to colour options, the 2025 Venue HX 5 variant gets all the monotone shades on offer. These include Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. You also get dual-tone colour options with this variant, and you can check them out here along with the colour choices available across other trims.

2025 Venue HX 5 Features

Feature-wise, the HX 5 variant of the 2025 Venue comes equipped with all the equipment you need. Highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, manual air conditioning, and front and rear power windows. Petrol variants also get remote engine start, push-button start/stop, and auto-folding ORVMs.

That said, we have also broken down the variant-wise features of the 2025 Venue, and you can check them out in our detailed report.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

While this feature list would keep the common man happy, if you want niceties such as larger 12.3-inch screens, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), you would need to consider higher variants.

CarDekho Says…

Prices for the 2025 Hyundai Venue HX 5 start at Rs 9.15 lakh and go up to Rs 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom). A detailed price breakup for the HX 5 variant is provided in the table below.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HX 5 Petrol MT Rs 9.15 lakh HX 5 turbo-petrol MT Rs 9.74 lakh HX 5 turbo-petrol DCT Rs 10.67 lakh HX 5 Diesel MT Rs 10.64 lakh HX 5 Diesel AT Rs 11.58 lakh

Considering the features it packs and the attractive pricing, we feel the HX5 variant is one of the most value for money variants in the 2025 Venue’s lineup. Sure, it might miss out on some niceties, but the equipment list is more than enough to satisfy most of the buyers eyeing this variant. Also, the availability of all powertrain options in this variant is an added bonus.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Rivals

In terms of rivalry, the 2025 Venue takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.