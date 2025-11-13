2025 Hyundai Venue HX 8 Variant Gets Only One Engine Option! Here Are The Details

This engine offered with the HX 8 can be had across five variants of the new Hyundai Venue…

The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s lineup has turned into one of the most diverse variant structures in the compact SUV space. With trims ranging from HX 2 all the way up to HX 10, the carmaker has made sure there’s a Venue for almost every kind of buyer, from those looking for a simple city commuter to enthusiasts craving performance and premium features. Sitting just below the fully loaded HX 10 variant is the , a feature-packed and stylish trim that focuses on most premium features that the SUV offers. But there’s something unique about this one: it’s available only with one engine option, the 1-litre turbo-petrol.

So what makes the HX8 variant interesting, and what features does it bring to the table? Let’s take a detailed look…

Only One Engine Option For The HX8: Turbo-Petrol Power

The HX 7 only gets the diesel engine option, and surprisingly, the HX 8 can only be had with the familiar 1-litre turbo-petrol motor. This engine delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm, and Hyundai offers it with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox choices. It must also be noted that the HX 8 is the top-spec variant for those looking for a manual turbo-petrol Venue as the flagship HX 10 is offered only with an automatic.

Interestingly, the mid-spec HX 5 variants come with all the engine options of the Venue and appear to be an interesting option for buyers who are on a budget. Here’s a look at some of the other variants of the Venue that only get a single powertrain option.

Design

Visually, the Hyundai Venue HX 8 gets the modern, upscale styling cues you’d expect from a near-top-spec trim. It builds on the HX 7’s design elements and adds more sophistication and sporty appeal. The HX 8 gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that enhance its stance, along with body-coloured cladding, chrome-finished door handles, and silver skid plates for a more premium look.

You’ll also find LED projector headlamps, LED taillamps, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. The HX 8’s exterior features include roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs.

Inside, it gets the premium-looking navy blue and grey theme, which makes the cabin look premium. You get leatherette seats, a leather steering wheel and a leather gearknob, adding sophistication inside. With that, let’s move on to the features section.

Hyundai Venue Features

Step inside the Venue HX8, and the cabin instantly feels more premium than the lower variants. While it misses out on dual 12.3-inch displays that you get with the top-spec variant, you get plenty of other premium features inside the cabin.

The HX 8 variant brings in a host of technology and comfort features. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry, cruise control, a sunroof, and a powered and ventilated driver seat.

The Venue HX 8 gets six airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking camera, and sensors. It also gets ISOFIX mounts and a 3-point seatbelt for all passengers.

However, there are still a few features that are reserved for the range-topping HX 10 trim, such as the Bose 8-speaker system, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a full ADAS Level 2 suite.

If the Venue meets your needs and requirements, then you should also check out our ultimate buying guide, which compiles all the information that you need to know about the new Venue.

Hyundai Venue HX 8 Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Venue HX 8 is priced from Rs 11.08 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). The overall pricing of the new Venue ranges from Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh.

In terms of rivals, the Venue HX 8 competes with turbo-petrol variants of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

Images used are of the top-spec variant for representation.