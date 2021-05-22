Drive-through Covid-19 Vaccination Available This Weekend In Ghaziabad

Published On May 22, 2021 05:44 PM By Sonny

It is being organised in the parking facilities of the World Square Mall by Park+

The large parking bays of various shopping malls in metro cities are being utilised during lockdown to aid the CoVID-19 vaccination efforts. This weekend in Ghaziabad, the World Square Mall is hosting a drive-through vaccination camp for those aged 45 years or older.

A vaccination appointment at the drive-through camp can be booked via the CoWIN portal. This particular drive will attend to those who are in need of either their first dose of the vaccine or their second one. Since this is not a vaccination centre but a temporary setup, they have limited doses to administer. In order to check the real-time availability of doses at these drive-through camps, one will have to use the organiser’s Park+ app. The vaccination drive is conducted between 9 A.M. and 5 P.M., but it is advisable to plan for an earlier appointment due to the limited doses available.

You can read a more in-depth experience, by a member of our team, about how these drive-through vaccination camps tend to operate here.

Private companies are working with the government to try and speed up the CoVID-19 vaccination drive in the face of the pandemic’s second-wave, app-based parking solutions provider Park+ has been working with government authorities to set up drive-through vaccinations in the parking lots of various malls. These drive-through camps offer the safety of one’s own car instead of having to go to a crowded vaccination centre or a hospital where maintaining social-distancing could be difficult.

Park+ has previously organised such drive-through vaccinations at malls in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida too. These camps are only set up for a short amount of time with final details being confirmed quite close to the day of the event. So, if you’re a resident of the aforementioned cities and would be interested in this service, you can also stay up to date via the organiser or your local information outlets.