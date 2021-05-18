Maruti Ties Up With Zydus Hospitals To Set Up A Multispeciality Facility In Gujarat

Published On May 18, 2021 06:25 PM By Rohit

The hospital, capable of supporting up to 100 beds, is set up at Sitapur and is expected to cater to over 3.75 lakh people

Maruti Suzuki Foundation (Maruti’s CSR arm), in partnership with Zydus Hospitals, has set up a multispeciality facility at Sitapur, Gujarat.

Spread over 7.5 acres in and around Hansalpur and Sitapur (within Ahmedabad district), the hospital is expected to cater to the needs of more than 3.75 lakh people. Right now, it is a 50-bed facility, but can be scaled up to accommodate 100 beds if required.

The carmaker has shelled out Rs 126 crores for the initiative.

New Delhi, May 18, 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Limited in partnership with Zydus Hospitals announces the start of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat. With a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crores, the hospital has been 100% funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki. The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multispeciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid-care facility to help fight the pandemic. We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Government authorities of Ahmedabad District for their support in this project.”

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds based on the demand. The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialization services.

Salient features of the hospital include:

24x7 super specialization hospital offering services such as emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother & child care, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine.

Manned by qualified and experienced doctors recruited and trained by Zydus Hospitals.

Integrated residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for staff employed in managing operations of the hospital. It has facilities like a gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, library and garden for the staff.