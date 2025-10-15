Diwali Special: Mass-market Cars Launched In 2025 That Offer Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

While most cars in the list offer max up to 64 colour ambient lighting, the Mahindra electric SUV twins, BE 6 and XEV 9e, come with an ambient lighting setup capable of displaying 16 million colours!

The Diwali season is in full swing across India, and it’s a time many consider perfect for bringing home a new car. And since Diwali is celebrated as the ‘festival of lights’, we bring you the list of 5 mass-market cars that add to the sparkle with multi-colour ambient lighting to light up your festive drives. Let’s have a look at them one by one.

Kia Syros

Variant: HTX Plus

Price: Rs 14.56 Lakh onwards

Kia Syros is the most affordable model in this list that offers 64-colour ambient lighting starting from the one-below-top HTX Plus variant. In addition to that, its features list also includes two 12.3-inch displays, a 5-inch climate control screen, adjustable driver seat functions, panoramic glass, front and rear ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Maruti Victoris

Variant: ZXi Plus

Price: Rs 15.24 Lakh Onwards

The Maruti Victoris is the first-ever Maruti offering in India to come with 64 colour ambient lighting. Note that this feature is exclusive to the top-spec ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O) variants of the SUV. Other features on board the Victoris include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display (HUD), an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos support, a wireless phone charger and auto AC with rear vents. Some other niceties include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and a powered tailgate.

Tata Harrier EV

Variant: Empowered 75

Price: Rs 27.49 Lakh Onwards

A flagship product in Tata’s lineup, the Harrier EV gets multi-mood ambient lighting across the centre console, doors, and even around the panoramic sunroof. This feature is available exclusively on the top-spec Empowered 75 and Empowered QWD (all-wheel-drive) variants. While Tata hasn’t specified the exact number of colour options, the lighting can be customised to display multiple hues.

The Harrier EV is loaded with features like a 14.5-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, and an electric boss mode for the front passenger seat. It also gets a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and a crisp sounding 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Kia Carens Clavis EV / Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis (From HTX variant) Rs 17.73 Lakh Onwards Kia Carens Clavis EV (From HTX ER variant) Rs 20.49 Lakh Onwards

Kia launched the Carens Clavis MPV in May 2025 as an updated version of the Kia Carens. . Later, in July 2025, the Korean automaker also introduced the all-electric Carens Clavis EV, making it the first mass-market electric MPV in India. Both versions of the Carens Clavis come with 64-colour ambient lighting, available from the mid-spec HTX variant. In the EV version, this feature is offered from the one-above-base HTX ER (Extended Range) variant.

Mahindra BE 6/XEV 9e

BE 6 (From Pack Three variant) Rs 26.90 Lakh Onwards XEV 9e (From Pack Three variant) Rs 30.50 Lakh Onwards

Out of all other offerings mentioned here, the Mahindra electric twins, BE 6 and XEV 9e, features the most unique and exclusive ambient lighting setup called ‘LightMeUp’, which is capable of displaying 16 million colours. This lighting feature is not only provided on the dashboard and door panels, but also etched into the glass roof of these SUVs. This lighting feature is only available with the top-spec Pack Three variant of Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e. Another party trick is that both these EVs can do a disco lighting like feature when you play music.

So these were the cars launched in 2025 with multi-colour ambient lighting. Which one is on your wishlist this Diwali and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section.