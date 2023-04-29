Citroen C3 Aircross vs Compact SUV Rivals: Which Is The Biggest Of The Lot?

The C3 Aircross, a stretched version of the C3 hatchback, will be the only compact SUV to get both 5- and 7-seater options

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Creta

After entering the midsize SUV space and the hatchback segment in India, Citroen is now preparing to introduce its all-new India-centric compact SUV. The Citroen C3 Aircross – a C3-based SUV – has just been unveiled, which will be offered in both 5- and 7-seater layouts. The French marque hasn’t revealed all details of the SUV but has shared some key information including its dimensions and some noticeable features.

Sized Right?

Dimension

Citroen C3 Aircross

Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder

Skoda Kushaq/VW Taigun

MG Astor

Length

4,300mm (approx.)

4,300mm/4,315mm

4,345mm/4,365mm

4,225mm/4,221mm

4,323mm

Width

1,796mm

1,790mm/1,800mm

1,795mm

1,760mm

1,809mm

Height

1,654mm

1,635mm/1,645mm

1,645mm/1635mm

1,612mm

1,650mm

Wheelbase

2,671mm

2,610mm

2,600mm

2,651mm

2,585mm

Ground Clearance

200mm

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Boot space

Up to 511 litres

N.A.

N.A.

385 litres

N.A.

Takeaways

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
MG Astor

  • While the C3 Aircross is longer than the Skoda-VW SUV duo and equals the Creta in length, it is shorter than the rest. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the longest SUV in this space while the MG Astor is the widest compact SUV in India.

Citroen C3 Aircross side

  • That said, it is the tallest in the segment and also has the longest wheelbase, measuring 2,671mm. It is also the only compact SUV here to offer both 5- and 7-seater configurations, with a removable third row in the case of the latter.

  • As per Citroen, the C3 Aircross has a ground clearance of 200mm.

Citroen C3 Aircross third-row folded down

  • With the third row removed, the C3 Aircross offers up to 511 litres of boot space, which is the maximum in the segment. Even in its five-seater specification, it has segment leading boot capacity of 444 litres.

Features Overview

Citroen C3 Aircross cabin

The carmaker has given it a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and second-row roof-mounted AC vents (7-seater only). Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, hill-start assist, reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

Citroen C3 Aircross turbo-petrol engine

The C3 Aircross will come with just one engine option at launch -- the C3’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to 6-speed MT – likely in a higher state of tune. Citroen will also be offering the SUV with an automatic gearbox, although at a later stage. An EV could also be in the pipeline as the C3 Aircross’s platform is capable of supporting an electric powertrain as well.

Citroen C3 Aircross rear

We expect Citroen to launch the C3 Aircross in July 2023 at an expected starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will go up against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Kia Seltos.

