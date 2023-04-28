Published On Apr 28, 2023 05:01 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 Aircross

The compact SUV has finally been unveiled and is slated to be launched later this year

The latest offering from the french carmaker Citroen is a compact SUV with both 5- and 7-seater layouts, called the Citroen C3 Aircross. The carmaker has unveiled the SUV; and while we await its prices and bookings details, we can see how the C3 Aircross looks.

Front

The front profile of the C3 Aircross is a blend between the fascia of the C3 and the C5 Aircross. Its front looks bulky and muscular, similar to the C5 Aircross, but the design of the headlamps and DRLs resembles the C3 hatchback. The positioning of the fog lamps is also similar to that of the C3 hatch.

From here, you can also notice the extra width of the SUV over the hatchback thanks to its muscular stance.

Side

The compact SUV, while based on the C3, is significantly longer to accommodate the third row. Even the wheelbase has been extended by well over 100mm to make the cabin roomier. The C3 Aircross is placed between the other two models of the carmaker in terms of dimensions. From the side, it gets a long flat body with door handles similar to the hatchback and it gets door cladding similar to both other models.

Its alloy wheel design, on the other hand, is unlike the two models. The C3 Aircross gets 4-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels with a black and silver finish.

Rear

Its rear profile is muscular as well. The SUV gets a broad rear end with a black and gray bumper that houses two reflectors. The C3 Aircross also gets a connecting element between the two tail lamps, which is not a part of the design language of the carmaker’s other two models in India.

But the design of its tail lamps is similar to the ones present on the C3 hatchback, with the two light elements protruding outwards. You can also notice a cool detail in these lamps, i.e., the frosted arrows over the indicators.

Cabin & Features

Moving on from the exterior, let’s get inside the C3 Aircross. Its cabin, while somewhat similar to the C3 hatchback, is slightly tweaked and offered in a black and beige cabin theme.

It gets the same 10-inch infotainment system and the same design for the AC vents and dashboard. But one major difference it has over the C3 hatch is the presence of a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display.

The C3 Aircross still gets manual AC only but with roof-mounted rear AC vents with independent fan control. Safety features expected on board include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear washer and wiper, and a rearview camera.

At the back, it gets a 3-row seating layout where the last row seats can be removed, just like in the Renault Triber. But the compact SUV will also be offered in a strictly 5-seater layout where it would lose the roof-integrated rear AC vents.

Powertrain

The C3 Aircross comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This unit is also offered with the C3 hatch and churns out 110PS and 190Nm. As of now, the 3-row compact SUV does not get an automatic transmission, but it can be added later.

Price & Rivals

The C3 Aircross is expected to be launched by August at the latest with an expected starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

