Citroen Basalt Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Scores A Rather Impressive 4 Star Safety Rating

Modified On Oct 12, 2024 01:52 AM By Yashein for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt comes with all the necessary safety features right from the base variant itself!

Citroen Basalt scores 4 stars in the Bharat NCAP safety crash test.

It got 4 stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

In Child Occupant Protection too it received 4 stars.

It comes with 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC and a reverse parking

The Basalt is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt has been crash tested for the first time, and it has received an impressive four stars rating in the Bharat NCAP safety crash test. The Basalt SUV-coupe was launched a couple of months back at an attractive price of Rs 7.99 to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also the first non-Tata car to be tested by the Indian crash testing agency. Here is your detailed look at its crash test results:

The Basalt scored 26.19 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 35.90 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). This rating led to a commendable four stars in both.

Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score: 10.19 out of 16.00

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16.00 out of 16.00

In terms of adult protection for the frontal impact, the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck received good protection. The driver’s chest also was protected well and the co-driver’s chest was given adequate protection. The driver’s thighs, left leg and the co-driver’s thighs received marginal protection. From the side impact tests, the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis all were secured with good protection which led to a full 16 out of 16 score.

Child Occupant Protection

As for the child Occupant Protection, the Basalt scored 19.90 out of 24 in the dynamic test using the child restraint systems. For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

However, the 3-year old child’s dynamic score for the frontal impact was a disappointing 3.9 out of 8, and the same for the sides was 4 out of 4.

Even though it's not a perfect score, we are highly impressed by the Basalt’s safety ratings. You and Plus variants of the Basalt NA petrol were used in the test, while the Plus and Max variants of the turbo-petrol Basalt were used.

Citroen Basalt: Safety Features And Powertrain

The Basalt’s safety net comprises 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, ESC, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

In terms of powertrain, it comes with a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. You also get the option of an 82 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual.

Citroen Basalt: Price And Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh (ex-showroom). At its price point, It competes with subcompact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Brezza. It also competes with lower-spec variants of the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

