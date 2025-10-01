Citroen Aircross vs Basalt: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

While both are based on the same platform, it’s the Citroen Aircross that has an edge over the Basalt when comparing their safety parameters

It was recently that the Bharat NCAP (new car assessment program) declared the results of the Citroen Aircross SUV’s crash safety tests to the public. The Aircross became the first-ever Citroen car in India to get a full 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP. Citroen also offers the Basalt in the same segment as the Aircross (based on the same platform too) which was awarded a four-star rating. Let’s see how the crash test scores of both the Citroen models compare on paper:

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Here are the Bharat NCAP ratings and scores of both the Citroen offerings:

Parameter Citroen Aircross Citroen Basalt Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 27.05/ 32 points 26.19/ 32 points Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 11.05/ 16 points 10.19/ 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16/ 16 points 16/ 16 points Side pole impact test (Pole) OK OK Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 40/ 49 points 35.90/ 49 points Child safety dynamic score 24/ 24 points 19.90/ 24 points CRS Installation score 12/ 12 points 12/ 12 points Vehicle assessment score 4/ 13 points 4/ 13 points

Note: The Bharat NCAP organisation has crash tested the five-seat version of the Citroen Aircross.

Citroen Aircross Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

The Citroen Aircross offered ‘good’ protection to driver and co-driver’s head and neck in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test. That said, the driver’s chest was provided ‘marginal’ protection, while it was rated as ‘adequate’ for the co-driver’s chest.

When the pelvis region of both the front occupants is considered, it was given a ‘marginal’ rating in the frontal crash test. Although the protection to the driver’s tibias was deemed to be ‘adequate’, the same for the co-driver was rated as ‘good’. Protection to the driver’s feet was labelled as ‘adequate’. In the side movable barrier and side pole tests, protection to all critical body parts of the dummy was mentioned to be ‘good’.

Both the 1.5 years old and 3 years old child dummies were placed in rear facing child seats for the child occupant protection assessments. Both the dummies got a dynamic score as 8 out of 8 points, and 4 out of 4 points for front and side protection, respectively. However, the Aircross obtained 4 out of 13 points in vehicle assessment, which gave it one star less in child safety rating than adult occupant safety.

Citroen Basalt Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

In terms of adult protection for the frontal impact, the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck got ‘good’ protection. While the driver’s chest was offered ‘marginal’ protection, that for the co-driver’s chest was rated to be ‘adequate’. The driver’s thighs, left leg and the co-driver’s thighs were offered ‘marginal’ protection. From the side impact tests, the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis all were secured with ‘good’ protection.

For child safety assessments, both the 1.5 years old and 3 years old dummies were installed using rearward facing child seats. For the 1.5 year old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 points, and 4 out of 4 points, respectively. However, the 3-year old child’s dynamic score for the frontal impact was a disappointing 3.9 out of 8 points, and the same for the sides was 4 out of 4 points.

Takeaway

While both the Citroen offerings scored good ratings in both adult and child safety assessments, it’s the Aircross that leads the way here due to the higher adult safety rating score. It offered better protection to both front occupants during the front offset deformable barrier test.

Both the models have the same 4-star rating when their child safety assessments are concerned, and both even get the same score in the vehicle assessments. However, it’s again the Aircross that gets better results when the overall child occupant protection score and dynamic score is considered between the two Citroen cars here. If you want to read about the individual crash test reports of both the cars, check it out here:

Safety Features On Board

Common safety features across both the Citroen offerings include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

Recently, the Citroen Basalt X has been introduced, where it got a redesigned dashboard and some additional features as well. If you're interested to know about it, do check out our in-depth launch story. On the same lines, Citroen is also preparing the Aircross X, which has been teased recently with additional ammenities.

Price And Rivals

The Citroen Aircross is priced between Rs 8.32 lakh and Rs 14.10 lakh, while the prices of the Citroen Basalt range from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh.

Given that both the Citroen Aircross and Basalt are placed in the same compact SUV segment, they fend off competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi