Citroen Basalt Plus Variant Explained In 15 Real-life Images

Modified On Oct 18, 2024 10:28 AM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Plus is the only variant in the entire Basalt lineup to be offered with both the engine options that are on offer with the French SUV-coupe

In an attempt to diversify the choice for buyers looking for an SUV with compact proportions, the Citroen Basalt was launched as the first SUV-coupe in our market. Its prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), and it is available in three broad variants: You, Plus and Max. The mid-spec Plus variant is the only Basalt variant in the entire lineup to feature both the engines on offer with the Basalt. If you have been planning to pick the Basalt Plus, check it out below with the help of 15 real-life images:

Front

The exterior elements of the Citroen Basalt differ as per the chosen engine option. If you opt for the naturally aspirated petrol engine, you’ll find halogen headlights and no front fog lamps. For those picking the turbo-petrol variants, Citroen has provided the Basalt Plus with LED projector headlights, front fog lamps and a silver skid plate.

Given the absence of the above trio of features, it is confirmed that the displayed Citroen Basalt’s Plus variant has a naturally aspirated engine under its hood.

Talking about the common features, it gets Aircross-like LED DRLs and red vertical inserts near the fog lamps.

Side

In profile, the Plus variant has 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers and black ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) that integrate the turn indicators. There’s also a body cladding running from the front to the rear bumper and a red insert on the sloping C-pillar.

Rear

It gets wraparound halogen tail lights, a Chevron logo on the tailgate and a black bumper. The turbo-petrol variants also have a silver rear skid plate.

Read More: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Interior And Features

It has a white and black cabin theme, and features a white and grey fabric seat upholstery.

There is also grey fabric material used on the doorpads.

The rear seats get adjustable headrests for the side passengers and a centre armrest with two cupholders. All the passengers get 3-pointer seatbelts.

The dashboard features a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a four-speaker audio system and steering-mounted audio controls. It also has a day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror), a height-adjustable driver's seat and a USB charging port for the rear passengers.

The feature suite, like the exterior, also differs slightly based on the engine option. The turbo-petrol variants get auto AC with rear vents and a front centre armrest.

The naturally aspirated variant, on the other hand, has a manual AC and does not have rear vents or a front centre armrest.

The safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold, reverse parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Review: Is It Any Good?

Powertrain Options

As mentioned earlier, the Plus variant gets two engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine Option 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT), 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed MT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ Fuel Efficiency 18 kmpl 19.5 (MT), 18.7 kmpl (AT)

*MT = Manual transmission

^AT = Automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Plus variant range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh. Prices of the other variants of the Citroen Basalt range from Rs7.99 lakh to Rs 13.57 lakh. It is a direct rival to the Tata Curvv and can also be regarded as a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Basalt on road price