Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

The Tata Curvv secured an impressive 5-star safety rating, while the Citroen Basalt received a 4-star safety rating

Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) recently crash-tested a handful of new cars, including the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV coupes. The Curvv received an impressive 5-star rating (in typical Tata fashion), while the Basalt earned a 4-star safety rating, indicating that Citroen has also made strides in improving the safety of its vehicles. In this story, we decided to compare the crash test results of the Curvv and Basalt SUV-coupes.

Results

Parametres Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.50/32 26.19/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43.66/49 35.90/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star 4-star Child Safety Rating 5-star 4-star Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.65/16 10.19/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 14.85/16 16/16 Dynamic Score (Child Safety) 22.66/24 19.90/24

Tata Curvv

In the frontal offset deformable crash test, the Curvv provided good protection to driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, and chest. But, the protection for the driver's left leg was rated as marginal. In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was good, while the chest received an adequate rating. In the side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7.07 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.59 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Citroen Basalt

Starting with the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s and co-driver's head and neck received good protection. However, the driver’s chest received marginal protection, and the co-driver’s chest was given adequate protection. The thighs for both driver and co-driver were marginally protected, while driver’s left leg and right leg received marginal and adequate protection, respectively. On the other hand, the co-driver’s left leg got adequate protection and the right leg received good protection. In the side impact test, the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis all were secured with good protection which led to a full 16 out of 16 score. The side pole test was also performed in which the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. However, the 3-year old child’s dynamic score for the frontal impact was a disappointing 3.9 out of 8, and the same for the sides was 4 out of 4.

Takeaway

The Basalt lost points in the front offset deformable barrier test, offering marginal protection to the driver’s chest and adequate protection to the co-driver’s chest. In contrast, the Curvv provided good protection to both driver and co-driver’s chest, resulting in a higher score than the Basalt.

Safety Features On Offer

Tata Curvv: The Tata Curvv comes with safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. It also gets ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Curvv additionally also has level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Citroen Basalt: The Basalt’s safety kit also includes 6 airbags (as standard), ESC, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, ESC, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, the Basalt misses out on ADAS, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. Instead, it gets a rear parking camera.

Price Range & Rivals

Tata Curvv Citroen Basalt Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.83 lakh

Both of these SUV coupes can also be regarded as alternatives to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

