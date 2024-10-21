All
New Jeep Meridian Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 24.99 Lakh

Modified On Oct 21, 2024 03:39 PM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian

The updated Meridian gets two new base variants and an ADAS suite with the fully loaded Overland variant

New Jeep Meridian launched

  • The 2024 Jeep Meridian comes with both 5- and 7-seater layouts.

  • The Limited and X variants offered with the outgoing model have been discontinued.

  • The exterior is the same with all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels.

  • Inside, it now gets variant-specific cabin themes and a similar dashboard design as the outgoing model.

  • Features include a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and 6 airbags (as standard).

  • Prices range from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 36.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The 2024 Jeep Meridian has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It gets two new base variants and has a total of four variants on offer. Let us check the prices of these variants:

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

Longitude

Rs 24.99 lakh

New variant

Longitude Plus

Rs 27.50 lakh

New variant

Limited

Rs 29.99 lakh

Discontinued

X

Rs 31.23 lakh

Discontinued

Limited (O)

Rs 30.49 lakh

Rs 33.77 lakh

(- Rs 3.28 lakh)

Overland

Rs 36.49 lakh

Rs 37.14 lakh

(- Rs 65,000)

Please note that these are the starting prices of the variants. 

Let us take a look at everything that is on offer in the updated Jeep Meridian:

What’s New?

New Jeep Meridian exterior

The new Jeep Meridian looks identical to the outgoing model. It gets LED projector headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

Inside, it has a dual-tone cabin theme, which varies as per the variant selected. Let us take a look at these colour options:

  • Longitude: Black and grey

  • Longitude Plus: Black and grey

  • Limited (O): Beige and black

  • Overland: Tupelo and black

While the dashboard design is the same as before, the 2024 Meridian has an option between 5 and 7 seats now. The base-spec Longitude is strictly a 5-seater SUV, while the 1-above-base Longitude Plus has a choice between 5 and 7 seats. The higher-spec Limited (O) and Overland variants are offered as a 7-seater.

New Jeep Meridian dashboard

In terms of features, the updated Meridian has a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include a wireless phone charger, connected car tech, remote engine start/stop with pre-cooling AC function, dual-zone auto AC, electrically adjustable front seats and panoramic sunroof.

The safety suite has also been updated to feature six airbags (as standard) and new radar and camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning. It also has a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor.

Powertrain Options

The 2-litre diesel engine has been carried forward from the outgoing Meridian, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

2-litre diesel

Power

170 PS

Torque

350 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT / 9-speed AT

Drivetrain^

FWD / AWD

Fuel efficiency

Up to 16.25 kmpl

*MT = Manual transmission; AT = Automatic transmission

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

New Jeep Meridian gets variant-wise cabin themes

There has been no difference in the power or torque output in comparison to the outgoing Meridian. The transmission options are also the same.

Rivals

The 2024 Jeep Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

