All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Spied For The First Time

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 03:51 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

  • 12.9K Views
  • Write a comment

The base variant of the Kylaq was seen with 16-inch steel wheels, and it missed out on rear wiper, rear defogger, and a touchscreen unit

  • The Kylaq will be an entry-level product from the Czech automaker in India.

  • Latest spy images give us a clear look inside the cabin of the base-spec Kylaq.

  • Cabin details seen include a 2-spoke steering wheel, an analog cluster, and a manual transmission lever.

  • The spotted test mule was sitting on 16-inch steel wheels and did not have a rear wiper or defogger.

  • Will use a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq will be an all-new product from the automaker in our market under its ‘India 2.5’ which is set to make its global debut on November 6. The Kylaq will serve as an entry-level offering and the most affordable SUV from the Czech automaker in India. Ahead of its global debut, a test mule of the Kylaq was spotted again, this time in a base-spec variant. 

What’s Noticeable?

The latest spy images provide the first glimpse inside the cabin of the base-spec variant of the Kylaq. It features a 2-spoke steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster, and a gear lever that appears identical to the one found in the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq. Being a base-spec variant, it did not feature any touchscreen unit.

It features a split headlight setup, with the headlights positioned below the DRLs. The test mule was equipped with 16-inch wheels with black covers, and it lacked a rear wiper and rear defogger, clearly indicating that it was a base-spec variant.

Features Expected On Higher Variants

Skoda Kushaq 10-inch touchscreen

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen image used for reference

Skoda’s subcompact SUV will likely get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a single-pane sunroof. It will get 6-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function. Safety net will include six airbags (as standard), while it will also likely get electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Powertrain

It  will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the sub-4m crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Image Source

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Kylaq

1 comment
1
J
jose
Oct 24, 2024, 7:11:48 PM

Pls tell them to have at least a defogger in the base variant

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Other Brands

    View All Brands

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Skoda Kylaq
      Skoda Kylaq
      Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2025
    • Ford Endeavour
      Ford Endeavour
      Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2025
    • Mahindra Bolero 2024
      Mahindra Bolero 2024
      Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Nov 2024
    • Tata Sierra
      Tata Sierra
      Rs.25 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Aug 2025
    • BMW X6
      BMW X6
      Rs.1.39 - 1.49 CrEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Dec 2024
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Spied For The First Time
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience