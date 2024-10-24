Skoda Kylaq Base Variant Spied For The First Time

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 03:51 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The base variant of the Kylaq was seen with 16-inch steel wheels, and it missed out on rear wiper, rear defogger, and a touchscreen unit

The Kylaq will be an entry-level product from the Czech automaker in India.

Latest spy images give us a clear look inside the cabin of the base-spec Kylaq.

Cabin details seen include a 2-spoke steering wheel, an analog cluster, and a manual transmission lever.

The spotted test mule was sitting on 16-inch steel wheels and did not have a rear wiper or defogger.

Will use a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq will be an all-new product from the automaker in our market under its ‘India 2.5’ which is set to make its global debut on November 6. The Kylaq will serve as an entry-level offering and the most affordable SUV from the Czech automaker in India. Ahead of its global debut, a test mule of the Kylaq was spotted again, this time in a base-spec variant.

What’s Noticeable?

The latest spy images provide the first glimpse inside the cabin of the base-spec variant of the Kylaq. It features a 2-spoke steering wheel, an analogue instrument cluster, and a gear lever that appears identical to the one found in the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq. Being a base-spec variant, it did not feature any touchscreen unit.

It features a split headlight setup, with the headlights positioned below the DRLs. The test mule was equipped with 16-inch wheels with black covers, and it lacked a rear wiper and rear defogger, clearly indicating that it was a base-spec variant.

Features Expected On Higher Variants

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen image used for reference

Skoda’s subcompact SUV will likely get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, and a single-pane sunroof. It will get 6-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function. Safety net will include six airbags (as standard), while it will also likely get electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Expected Powertrain

It will be powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO as well as the sub-4m crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

