Toyota Rumion Limited Festival Edition Launched, Offered With Complimentary Accessories Worth Rs 20,608

This limited-run edition of the Rumion MPV is on offer till the end of October 2024

Exterior accessories include side body moulding with silver inserts and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The only interior accessory on offer is interior mats.

It is available across all the variants of the Rumion.

No mechanical changes have been made; gets the standard model’s 1.5-litre engine with both petrol and CNG options.

Prices range from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Toyota Rumion has become the next car in the recent list of models to get a festival edition, and the fourth model from the Japanese carmaker to follow suit. Called the Rumion Limited Festival Edition, it is offered with accessories worth Rs 20,608 on all variants at no extra cost. However, this benefit is available till the end of October 2024. Let us take a look at all the accessories that are on offer:

Complimentary Accessories On Offer

Tailgate garnish Mud flaps Rear bumper garnish Interior mats Number plate garnish Chrome door visor Roof-mounted rear spoiler Body side moulding with silver insert Total Price: Rs 20,608

No changes have been made to the Rumion's feature list of the powertrain options.

Features And Safety

The Toyota Rumion has a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It has a 6-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and paddle shifters. It also gets push-button start/stop, keyless entry, and cruise control. In terms of safety, it has up to four airbags, a hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

Engine option 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine Power 103 PS (petrol), 88 PS (CNG) Torque 137 Nm (petrol), 121.5 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*MT = Manual transmission

^AT = Automatic transmission (torque converter)

The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can also be powered with CNG. The petrol variants come with both manual and automatic options while the CNG variants are mated with only the manual gearbox.

Price and Rivals

The Toyota Rumion is offered in three broad variants: S, G, and V, prices of which range between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Maruti Ertiga and the Kia Carens.

