2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT vs Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT: Which SUV To Buy?
Modified On Oct 25, 2024 04:33 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian
The top-spec Harrier costs Rs 40,000 extra and offers more premium features than the entry-level Meridian variant
The Jeep Meridian is now more affordable than before, thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level variants as a part of the MY24 (model year) updates. Although the Meridian does not directly rival the Tata Harrier, its entry-level Longitude variant is priced closely to the top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata SUV. Here’s how these SUVs compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Price
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT
|
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 25.39 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata Harrier costs Rs 40,000 more than the entry-level Longitude manual variant of the Jeep Meridian.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Jeep Meridian
|
Tata Harrier
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4769 mm
|
4605 mm
|
+ 164 mm
|
Width
|
1859 mm
|
1922 mm
|
- 63 mm
|
Height
|
1698 mm
|
1718 mm
|
- 20 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2782 mm
|
2741 mm
|
+ 41 mm
-
The Jeep Meridian is 164 mm longer than the Tata Harrier. Owing to its length advantage, the Meridian also has a longer wheelbase.
-
Surprisingly, the Harrier is wider and taller than the Meridian by 63 mm and 20 mm, respectively.
-
Note that base-spec Meridian comes in a 5-seater configuration only.
|
Model
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT
|
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
2WD (2-wheel-drive)
|
2WD (2-wheel-drive)
-
Both Jeep Meridian and Tata Harrier use the same 2-litre diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm.
-
The Meridian Longitude also gets the option of a 9-speed AT and the Harrier comes with an optional 6-speed manual transmission.
-
In the top-spec, the Meridian also gets the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.
Also Check Out: 2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT
|
Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
The Tata Harrier in the top-spec is way more loaded compared to the entry-level Longitude variant of the Jeep Meridian, at the similar price point.
-
Though both SUVs look premium, what makes the Harrier stand out are its connected LED lighting elements with welcome and goodbye animations.
-
Inside, the Tata Harrier gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats, all of which are not offered with the Meridian Longitude.
-
The Meridian on other hand offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system
-
Even in safety, the Harrier not only gets 1 extra airbag over the Meridian, but it also comes with features like a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Tata Harrier offers much more than the entry-level 2024 Jeep Meridian, for just Rs 40,000 more. Not only does it get more premium lighting elements, but also features premium equipment like panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, and larger screens. The Harrier outclasses the 2024 Meridian in terms of safety by offering 1 extra airbag, a 360-degree camera, and most importantly, level 2 ADAS. However, the performance of the Harrier is similar to that of the Meridian as both the SUVs use the same 2-litre diesel engine.
The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the Harrier, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS. What sets the Meridian apart from the Harrier is its premium appeal thanks to the Jeep brand name.
So, if you’re looking for a 5-seater SUV under Rs 27 lakh with a comprehensive feature list and top-notch safety, and an automatic transmission option, the Harrier is a great choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.
