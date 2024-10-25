2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT vs Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT: Which SUV To Buy?

Modified On Oct 25, 2024 04:33 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

The top-spec Harrier costs Rs 40,000 extra and offers more premium features than the entry-level Meridian variant

The Jeep Meridian is now more affordable than before, thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level variants as a part of the MY24 (model year) updates. Although the Meridian does not directly rival the Tata Harrier, its entry-level Longitude variant is priced closely to the top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata SUV. Here’s how these SUVs compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 25.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata Harrier costs Rs 40,000 more than the entry-level Longitude manual variant of the Jeep Meridian.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Jeep Meridian Tata Harrier Difference Length 4769 mm 4605 mm + 164 mm Width 1859 mm 1922 mm - 63 mm Height 1698 mm 1718 mm - 20 mm Wheelbase 2782 mm 2741 mm + 41 mm

The Jeep Meridian is 164 mm longer than the Tata Harrier. Owing to its length advantage, the Meridian also has a longer wheelbase.

Surprisingly, the Harrier is wider and taller than the Meridian by 63 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

Note that base-spec Meridian comes in a 5-seater configuration only.

Model 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT Engine 2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Drivetrain 2WD (2-wheel-drive) 2WD (2-wheel-drive)

Both Jeep Meridian and Tata Harrier use the same 2-litre diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm.

The Meridian Longitude also gets the option of a 9-speed AT and the Harrier comes with an optional 6-speed manual transmission.

In the top-spec, the Meridian also gets the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Also Check Out: 2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Roof rails Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs and tail light with welcome and goodbye animations

Sequential turn indicators

LED fog lights

Shark-fin antenna

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Front sliding armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Themed dashboard

Ambient lighting

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Front sliding armrest with cooled storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort And Convenience Analogue cluster with 7-inch multi-information display

Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

One-touch up/down all front power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Push button engine start/stop

Keyless entry

Day/Night IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

One-touch down driver’s side window

6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

4-way powered co-driver’s seat

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Push button engine start/stop

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Air purifier

Multi drive modes (Eco, City, Sport)

Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

Rear window sunshade

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

10-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

Electronic parking brake

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Traction control system

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rollover mitigation

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 7 airbags

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Hill descent control

Rain sensing wiper

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Traction control system

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Front and rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

The Tata Harrier in the top-spec is way more loaded compared to the entry-level Longitude variant of the Jeep Meridian, at the similar price point.

Though both SUVs look premium, what makes the Harrier stand out are its connected LED lighting elements with welcome and goodbye animations.

Inside, the Tata Harrier gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats, all of which are not offered with the Meridian Longitude.

The Meridian on other hand offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system

Even in safety, the Harrier not only gets 1 extra airbag over the Meridian, but it also comes with features like a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Tata Harrier offers much more than the entry-level 2024 Jeep Meridian, for just Rs 40,000 more. Not only does it get more premium lighting elements, but also features premium equipment like panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, and larger screens. The Harrier outclasses the 2024 Meridian in terms of safety by offering 1 extra airbag, a 360-degree camera, and most importantly, level 2 ADAS. However, the performance of the Harrier is similar to that of the Meridian as both the SUVs use the same 2-litre diesel engine.

The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the Harrier, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS. What sets the Meridian apart from the Harrier is its premium appeal thanks to the Jeep brand name.

So, if you’re looking for a 5-seater SUV under Rs 27 lakh with a comprehensive feature list and top-notch safety, and an automatic transmission option, the Harrier is a great choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.

