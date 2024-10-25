All
2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT vs Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT: Which SUV To Buy?

Modified On Oct 25, 2024 04:33 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

The top-spec Harrier costs Rs 40,000 extra and offers more premium features than the entry-level Meridian variant

The Jeep Meridian is now more affordable than before, thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level variants as a part of the MY24 (model year) updates. Although the Meridian does not directly rival the Tata Harrier, its entry-level Longitude variant is priced closely to the top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata SUV. Here’s how these SUVs compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT

Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 25.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The top-spec Fearless Plus automatic variant of the Tata Harrier costs Rs 40,000 more than the entry-level Longitude manual variant of the Jeep Meridian.

Dimensions

Dimensions

2024 Jeep Meridian

Tata Harrier

Difference

Length

4769 mm

4605 mm

+ 164 mm

Width

1859 mm

1922 mm

- 63 mm

Height

1698 mm

1718 mm

- 20 mm

Wheelbase

2782 mm

2741 mm

+ 41 mm

New Jeep Meridian exterior

  • The Jeep Meridian is 164 mm longer than the Tata Harrier. Owing to its length advantage, the Meridian also has a longer wheelbase.

  • Surprisingly, the Harrier is wider and taller than the Meridian by 63 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

  • Note that base-spec Meridian comes in a 5-seater configuration only.

Model

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude MT

Tata Harrier Fearless Plus  AT

Engine

2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

Power

170 PS

170 PS

Torque

350 Nm

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

Drivetrain

2WD (2-wheel-drive)

2WD (2-wheel-drive)

Tata Harrier

  • Both Jeep Meridian and Tata Harrier use the same 2-litre diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm.

  • The Meridian Longitude also gets the option of a 9-speed AT and the Harrier comes with an optional 6-speed manual transmission.

  • In the top-spec, the Meridian also gets the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Also Check Out: 2024 Jeep Meridian Variant-wise Features Explained

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Jeep Meridian Longitude 2WD MT

Tata Harrier Fearless Plus AT

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs and tail light with welcome and goodbye animations 

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • LED fog lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front sliding armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Themed dashboard

  • Ambient lighting

  • Black leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front sliding armrest with cooled storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort And Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with 7-inch multi-information display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • One-touch up/down all front power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Keyless entry

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • One-touch down driver’s side window

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 4-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Air purifier

  • Multi drive modes (Eco, City, Sport)

  • Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet)

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 10-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Traction control system

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rollover mitigation

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 7 airbags

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Hill descent control

  • Rain sensing wiper

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Traction control system

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • The Tata Harrier in the top-spec is way more loaded compared to the entry-level Longitude variant of the Jeep Meridian, at the similar price point.

  • Though both SUVs look premium, what makes the Harrier stand out are its connected LED lighting elements with welcome and goodbye animations.

Tata Harrier Dashboard

  • Inside, the Tata Harrier gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats, all of which are not offered with the Meridian Longitude.

  • The Meridian on other hand offers basic amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, auto headlamps, and a 6-speaker sound system

  • Even in safety, the Harrier not only gets 1 extra airbag over the Meridian, but it also comes with features like a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the Tata Harrier offers much more than the entry-level 2024 Jeep Meridian, for just Rs 40,000 more. Not only does it get more premium lighting elements, but also features premium equipment like panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, and larger screens. The Harrier outclasses the 2024 Meridian in terms of safety by offering 1 extra airbag, a 360-degree camera, and most importantly, level 2 ADAS. However, the performance of the Harrier is similar to that of the Meridian as both the SUVs use the same 2-litre diesel engine.

Jeep Meridian Longitude Side

The Jeep Meridian’s entry-level variant, on the other hand, may not include the premium features found in the Harrier, but it offers all the essential amenities, such as auto-LED projector headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and an electronic parking brake. The Jeep SUV’s Longitude variant is equipped with safety features like six airbags and a rear parking camera although it lacks ADAS. What sets the Meridian apart from the Harrier is its premium appeal thanks to the Jeep brand name.

So, if you’re looking for a 5-seater SUV under Rs 27 lakh with a comprehensive feature list and top-notch safety, and an automatic transmission option, the Harrier is a great choice. However, if you want a more premium experience and are willing to let go a little on creature comforts, the Meridian’s entry-level variant is surely worth considering.

Read More on : Jeep Meridian diesel

Car News

