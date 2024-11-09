Car News That Mattered This Week (November 4-8): New Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Apart from the launch of the Skoda Kylaq, this week also saw the unveiling of the 2024 Maruti Dzire

Last week, just after festivities ended, we witnessed the launch of the much-awaited Skoda’s sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq. The prices of the Hyundai Verna were slashed, the new-gen Honda Amaze was teased, and the unveil date for Mahindra’s upcoming EVs were announced. Additionally, there were new updates about the Bharat Mobility Expo. Have a look at the important events of this week.

Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e Teased And Debut Date Revealed

Last week, Mahindra teased and revealed the unveil dates of two of its upcoming EVs: the Mahindra XEV 9e (previously known as the XUV e9) and the BE 6e (earlier referred to as the BE.05). Both of these electric SUVs feature a coupe-style roofline and will be the first EVs under the XEV and BE brands.

2024 Maruti Dzire Unveiled

2024 Maruti Dzire has been unveiled this week, the bookings for the sub-4m sedan have already begun for a token amount. We also got a glimpse of its features and cabin layout this week. During the new Dzire’s reveal, the carmaker had shed light on the new sedan’s claimed fuel efficiency figures, which will amaze you.

Honda Amaze Teased And Launch Date Revealed

WIth the generational update due for the Honda Amaze, the automaker teased the front design of the new-generation Amaze in the form of a design sketch. Honda also confirmed the launch date for the sedan’s new iteration.

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Limited Edition Launched

The Citroen Aircross, formerly known as the C3 Aircross, got a new limited-run special edition by the name of ‘Xplorer’. This limited edition adds cosmetic updates to the SUV’s design and adds a few features. This special edition is available with the mid-spec and the top-spec variants of the SUV.

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked

Hyundai’s popular compact sedan, the Verna, received a price hike this week. However, the price hike did not affect the base-spec variant. In addition to the price revision, the Verna was also made available in a new exterior colour.

Skoda Kylaq Launched And Update On Price Reveal

The much anticipated Skoda’s sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, launched this week, however, the automaker has only disclosed the entry-level price for this SUV.. Bookings for the Kylaq will open soon, while customer deliveries will begin next year. However, the full prices of the SUV will be revealed in the coming month.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Revealed

After the unveiling of the Maruti eVX concept, Suzuki revealed its production-spec version, called the e Vitara, in Italy recently. The all-electric SUV is set to be launched in India in 2025. The Suzuki e Vitara will come with two battery pack options and an exceptional claimed range, as we expect.

Volkswagen’s Sub-4m Name Confirmed As ‘Tera’

The German carmaker, Volkswagen christened its new SUV (likely a sub-4m offering) for the global market as the ‘Tera’. There's a possibility of VW introducing the upcoming Tera in the Indian market.

Kia Released Design Sketches Of Its Upcoming SUV

Kia shared the first set of teasers in the form of design sketches for its upcoming SUV, which followed the brand’s latest ‘Design 2.0’ philosophy. According to multiple online reports, this new SUV could be named the Kia Syros, a name that aligns with Kia's tradition of christening their SUVs.

MG Hector Plus New Variants

MG recently added two new variants in its Hector Plus’s lineup. One of the variants features a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) with the 1.5 turbo-petrol engine, while the both of them are available with 7-seater configuration.

Bharat Mobility Expo

As we already know that the Bharat Mobility Expo is expected to be held in the mid of January 2025. The exhibition will feature the following exhibitions including Expo Motor Show and a Mobility Tech Pavilion and will be held at three venues across Delhi NCR.

Maruti Dzire 2024 GNCAP

The 2024 Maruti Dzire made headlines ahead of its launch by becoming the first Maruti car to achieve a high safety rating from the Global NCAP. The 2024 Dzire comes with standard safety features like 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts

