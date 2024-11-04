New-gen Honda Amaze Teased For The First Time, Launched Expected In 2025

Published On Nov 04, 2024 04:01 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze

Apart from the fresh design, the new-gen Honda Amaze is likely to feature a new cabin layout and additional features

The new-gen Amaze will feature a sharper front design with redesigned headlights and a new grille.

Inside, it could get a new dashboard layout with dual-tone cabin theme.

Expected to get new features like a bigger touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Amaze, currently in its second generation, received its last update in 2021 in the form of a facelift. Honda’s subcompact sedan is now due for a generational update, which is set to arrive early next year, and the automaker has now teased the front design of the new-generation Amaze, in the form of a sketch. This new Amaze is expected to be revealed in 2024, and it could be launched at the 2025 Auto Expo.

How Does It Look?

The design sketch hints at the sharper design of the new-generation Honda Amaze. The headlights now appear sleek and feature new LED DRLs that are similar to those on the Elevate. The grille seems to have been redesigned, while the positioning of the fog lights remains unchanged. With these changes, the new-gen Amaze will have a more aggressive looking nose.

Honda has not revealed the side and rear profiles of the new-gen Amaze, but we can expect that it will get a new set of alloy wheels, and the rear bumper and tail lights will also be tweaked.

Cabin Updates

Though Honda is yet to reveal the cabin of the new-generation Amaze, we expect it to get a new dashboard layout and a new cabin theme. The Amaze is also expected to come with new features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Dzire Bookings Open, Interior Spied Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Likely To Use The Same Engine

Honda will likely retain the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with the existing Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT*

* CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the new-gen Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

