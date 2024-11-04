Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Teased, Set To Be Unveiled On November 26

Modified On Nov 04, 2024 02:11 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV e9

The XEV 9e was previously known as the XUV e9, while the BE 6e was earlier referred to as the BE.05

Both XEV 9e and BE 6e will be based on the Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.

The XEV 9e will feature a triple screen setup while the BE 6e will get dual integrated screens.

Both electric SUVs could get features like multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger and a premium audio system.

Their safety kit could also include 6 airbags (as standard) and level 2 ADAS.

The XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh, while the BE 6e could start from Rs 24 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e have been teased for the first time, and their debut date has also been announced, which is November 26, 2024. Both of these electric SUVs feature a coupe roofline and will be the first EVs under the XEV and BE brands. Both these models will be built on Mahindra’s new INGLO architecture.

What’s In The Teaser?

The video teaser provides a glimpse of the front, side, and rear of both the XEV 9e and BE 6e. Both electric SUVs feature a coupe-SUV body style and closely resemble their concept versions. The BE 6e, previously known as BE.05, has a sharp design with a pointed bonnet, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a slim bumper. In contrast, the XEV 9e, formerly referred to as the XUV e9, features inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and connected LED taillights.

The teaser also gave us a glimpse into the cabin of the BE 6e, which features dual-integrated screens, a squared-off steering wheel, and red design elements on the sunroof’s glass.

Expected Features

Based on the previous spy shots, the XEV 9e will have a tri-screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, similar to what’s seen on new Tata cars. Its feature list could also include multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a premium audio system and ventilated and powered seats. As it will be an EV, it can also have tech like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and multiple regeneration modes.

The BE 6e on other hand will have a dual integrated screen setup along with the same 2-spoke steering wheel. Just like the XEV, it could also get multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a premium audio system.

The safety kit on both electric SUVs could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

Mahindra is yet to reveal the exact battery pack and electric motor specifications for both EVs. As per the automaker, the XEV 9e can accommodate 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery packs with a total claimed range of up to 500 km. The INGLO platform can be adapted for both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups. The BE 6e electric SUV is expected to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of around 450 km. It can also come in both RWD and AWD options.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e is expected to be priced from Rs 38 lakh, while the BE 6e could start from Rs 24 lakh. The XEV 9e will take on the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV, on the other hand the BE 6e will rival the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

All prices are ex-showroom

