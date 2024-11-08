2024 Maruti Dzire Becomes The First Maruti Car To Get A 5-Star Crash Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Modified On Nov 08, 2024 04:27 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

Both the bodyshell integrity and footwell area of the 2024 Dzire have been rated stable, and capable of withstanding further loadings

The 2024 Dzire has grabbed a 5-star rating for adult protection and 4 stars for child protection.

In the Adult Occupant Protection test, it scored 31.24 out of 34 points.

It achieved a score of 39.20 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection tests.

Standard safety features on offer include 6 airbags, ESC and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

It will be launched on November 11, with prices expected to start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Maruti Dzire has already started making headlines ahead of its launch by becoming the first Maruti car to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. In the crash tests, the new Dzire scored 31.24 out of 34 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 39.20 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP), earning a 5-star rating for AOP and a 4-star rating for COP, respectively. Here is a detailed look at its crash test results:

Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 13.239 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16.00 points

In the frontal impact test, the driver’s chest received ‘marginal’ protection, while the passenger’s chest had ‘adequate’ protection. Both the driver’s and passenger’s knees and heads got ‘good’ protection, and their tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection. The footwell and bodyshell were rated as stable, meaning they can handle further loadings.

In the side impact test, the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received ‘good’ protection. During the side pole impact, the head, abdomen, and pelvis got ‘good’ protection, but the chest only received 'marginal’ protection.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Dzire Variant-wise Features Explained

Child Occupant Protection

Frontal Impact Test (64 kmph)

The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was placed forward-facing which provided full protection to the head and neck, but limited protection to the neck during the frontal impact test.

The 18-month-old dummy’s seat was installed facing rearwards which prevented head exposure and protected it fully.

Side Impact Test (50 kmph)

The child restraint systems (CRS) of both dummies provided full protection during the side impact test.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Safety Features On Offer

The Maruti Dzire has six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts from the base-spec LXi variant. This variant also gets a rear defogger, seat-belt reminder and 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and hill-hold assist. The higher variants come with features like TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and a 360-degree camera.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2023 Maruti Dzire will be launched on November 11 with prices expected to start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with subcompact sedans like the 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura..

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.