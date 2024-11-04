Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Launched With Cosmetic & Feature Upgrades

Published On Nov 04, 2024 05:21 PM By Ansh for Citroen Aircross

You can either opt for the Standard limited edition or you can pay extra for the Optional pack which further adds a rear seat entertainment package

The Citroen Aircross, formerly known as the C3 Aircross, has just got a new limited-run special edition by the name of Xplorer. This limited edition adds cosmetic updates to the design of the SUV and brings in a few features for an additional cost of Rs 24,000 for the Standard pack, and Rs 51,700 for the Optional pack. This special edition is available with the mid-sped Plus and the top-spec Max variants of the SUV, and here is what all it offers.

Cosmetic & Feature Upgrades

On the outside, the standard version of this special edition, which asks of Rs 24,000 extra over the price of the standard variant, gets body decals on the profiles, along with Khaki coloured inserts. The exterior also gets black hood garnish.

Inside, it offers an illuminated side sill, footwell lighting, and a dashcam. If you opt for the Optional pack of this special edition, which costs Rs 51,700, you get a rear seat entertainment package with a dual-port adaptor, over the other cosmetic and feature updates.

Citroen Aircross: Overview

The Aircross comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS and 115 Nm) which is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110 PS and up to 205 Nm) which gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both these engines are available with the new Xplorer Edition.

In terms of features, it comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Price & Rivals

Citroen Aircross is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), and it is a rival to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

