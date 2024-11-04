2024 Maruti Dzire Bookings Open, Interior Spied Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Modified On Nov 04, 2024 02:00 PM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-gen Maruti Dzire will feature the same cabin layout as the 2024 Swift but will have a beige and black cabin theme similar to the current-gen model

Bookings have been commenced for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The spy shots reveal a Swift-like dashboard design with a black and beige interior theme.

A single-pane sunroof was also spotted in these spy images.

It is expected to have a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger.

It can get 6 airbags (as standard) and electronic stability control (ESC).

Expected to get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Swift (82 PS/112 Nm).

Previous spy shots showed the exterior design which is very different from the Maruti Swift’s design language.

Prices are likely to start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Maruti Dzire will make its debut in India on November 11, and bookings for the sub-4m sedan have already begun for a token amount of Rs 11,000. You can reserve your vehicle through Maruti's Indian website or at Arena dealerships.

Recently, images of the subcompact sedan’s interior have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of its features and cabin layout. Let’s take a closer look at these images to understand what the new-gen Maruti Dzire has to offer.

What Could We Spot Inside?

Although the exterior design of the 2024 Maruti Dzire differs from the new-gen Swift, the interior has the exact same cabin layout, and the only difference is the cabin theme. Unlike the Swift, which gets an all-black cabin, the new Dzire will feature a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, reminiscent of the current model. The wooden trim on the dashboard remains the same, now complemented by a silver trim beneath it.

The new Dzire features a free-standing touchscreen, likely the same 9-inch unit found in the Swift, along with an analogue instrument cluster. It will also feature an automatic AC panel with rear vents and a wireless phone charger.

Additionally, a single-pane sunroof can be spotted in these spy images.

Other Things We Know So Far

The exterior design of the 2024 Maruti Dzire was recently spotted and looks completely different from its hatchback sibling, the Swift. It features a wider grille and new, sleeker LED headlights with horizontal DRLs, along with Y-shaped LED tail lights.

Likely to be carried over from the current model are features such as a height adjustable driver seat, and cruise control. In terms of safety, the Dzire is expected to include a comprehensive suite, with six airbags as standard (similar to the new Swift), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist.

Expected Powertrain Options

The new Maruti Dzire is expected to feature the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine as the 2024 Swift, producing 82 PS and 112 Nm. This engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). Additionally, Maruti may introduce a CNG option for the Dzire at a later stage.

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire could have a starting price of around Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with other subcompact sedans like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and upcoming new-gen Honda Amaze.

