Maruti eVX Revealed Globally As The Suzuki e Vitara, India Launch Soon

Modified On Nov 05, 2024 12:10 PM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

The Suzuki e Vitara comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – could offer a range of up to 550 km

The Suzuki e Vitara will be Maruti’s first all-electric offering.

Boasts a rugged exterior design with sleek lighting elements and blacked out wheels.

It gets a dual-tone dashboard with a floating integrated screen setup.

Available in both 2-wheel-drive (2WD) and AWD versions.

Set to go on sale in India in 2025.

Expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the unveiling of the Maruti eVX concept, Suzuki revealed its production-spec version, called the e Vitara, in Milan, Italy recently. The all-electric SUV is also set to be launched in India in 2025, and here’s everything you should know about this EV, which will be the first EV from Maruti Suzuki for our market.

Design and Dimensions

The Suzuki e Vitara closely resembles the eVX concept in terms of design. It features sleek LED headlights and Y-shaped LED DRLs, along with a chunky bumper that also integrates fog lights. In profile, the e Vitara looks rugged, thanks to the thick body cladding and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels (limited to the AWD version). The rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar.

At the rear, the e Vitara gets connected LED tail lights, having 3-piece lighting elements, same as what we have seen on its concept version. The e Vitara measures over four metres in length and offers a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Length 4,275 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm

Also Check Out: Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Launched With Cosmetic & Feature Upgrades

A Plush Interior

The e Vitara gets a two-tone black and orange cabin theme featuring 2-spoke flat bottom steering wheel and vertically oriented AC vents surrounded by chrome. One of the major highlights inside the cabin is its integrated floating screen setup (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver’s display).

Suzuki is yet to reveal the detailed features list of the e Vitara. However, it is expected to get amenities like automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake.

Battery Pack Choices

The European-spec e Vitara comes with two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm Drive Type 2-wheel-drive (2WD) 2-wheel-drive (2WD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Suzuki has yet not disclosed the claimed range for the e Vitara, but we expect it to be up to 550 km.

Expected India Launch And Price

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to arrive on our shores by early 2025. It is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The e Vitara will take on the likes of the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.