Kia Releases Design Sketches Of Its Upcoming SUV

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 04:56 PM By Dipan

As per Kia, its new SUV will feature a design inspired by the Kia EV9 and Kia Carnival

Kia has shared the first set of teasers in the form of design sketches of its upcoming SUV, which follows the brand’s latest ‘Design 2.0’ philosophy. This new SUV, as per multiple online reports, could be named either the Kia Clavis or Kia Syros, as both these names were trademarked by Kia India this year. The sketches reveal the SUV's side profile and rear design, giving us a sneak peek at its overall silhouette. Let’s take a closer look at what we can gather from these images.

What Can Be Seen?

At first glance, the design sketches reveal a tall, boxy design for the SUV that looks inspired by both the recently launched Kia EV9 electric SUV and the Kia Carnival, which Kia says are the key inspirations for the upcoming model.

In profile, the SUV features a flat roof and large window panels, which should contribute to a roomy, airy cabin. The rear door glass seems to be integrated with the rear quarter glass, while the window beltline features a kink towards the C-pillar.

Additionally, it is also likely to feature flared wheel arches and it has a prominent shoulder line as well where the flush-type door handles are placed. The front also features long LED DRLs and the outside rearview mirror (ORVM) is equipped with turn indicators.

The second design sketch shows more details of the SUV’s rear end, including the elongated roof rails and L-shaped tail lights. The tailgate is flat which completes the boxy look of this upcoming SUV.

More About The Upcoming SUV

According to media reports, the Kia Clavis or Kia Syros could be positioned between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos in the company’s range. However, we will have to wait for an official statement from Kia to confirm the reports.

Though no official details about the interior have been revealed, Kia has said that it will have an “ultra-spacious and comfortable cabin”. Based on the spy shots on the internet, we can expect this upcoming Kia SUV to feature a dual-screen setup like the Sonet and Seltos and have premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and ventilated seats.

What are your thoughts on Kia's upcoming SUV? Share them in the comments below!