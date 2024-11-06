New Honda Amaze Launch Date Confirmed
Published On Nov 06, 2024 12:03 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze 2025
The new Amaze will feature a fresh design language and a new dashboard layout, but it will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
Will feature a new design language along with new LED lighting elements.
Could get a new dashboard layout with dual-tone cabin theme.
Expected to get new features like a bigger touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.
Its safety net could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.
Expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
After recently releasing a teaser sketch image of the new-generation Honda Amaze, the automaker has now also confirmed that the sedan’s new iteration will be launched on December 4.
Exterior Changes
Honda hasn’t yet clearly revealed how the new-generation Amaze will look, but going by its design sketch teaser, it will have a fresh exterior design. The teaser confirms that the new Amaze will feature new dual-barrel LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, which look similar to those found on the Elevate.
Honda has not revealed the side and rear profiles of the new-gen Amaze, but we can expect that it will get a new set of alloy wheels and new tail lights with new LED elements.
Cabin And Features
Honda has not yet unveiled the interior of the new-generation Amaze, but we expect it to have a fresh dashboard layout and a new cabin theme. The Amaze is also expected to come with new features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless phone charger, a semi-digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.
On the safety front, it is expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.
Likely To Use Same Powertrain As Before
The new Amaze will likely use the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with its outgoing version. The specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, CVT*
* CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission
Expected Price & Rivals
The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the new-gen Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.
