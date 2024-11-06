New Honda Amaze Launch Date Confirmed

Published On Nov 06, 2024 12:03 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze 2025

The new Amaze will feature a fresh design language and a new dashboard layout, but it will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Will feature a new design language along with new LED lighting elements.

Could get a new dashboard layout with dual-tone cabin theme.

Expected to get new features like a bigger touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety net could include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

After recently releasing a teaser sketch image of the new-generation Honda Amaze, the automaker has now also confirmed that the sedan’s new iteration will be launched on December 4.

Exterior Changes

Honda hasn’t yet clearly revealed how the new-generation Amaze will look, but going by its design sketch teaser, it will have a fresh exterior design. The teaser confirms that the new Amaze will feature new dual-barrel LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, which look similar to those found on the Elevate.

Honda has not revealed the side and rear profiles of the new-gen Amaze, but we can expect that it will get a new set of alloy wheels and new tail lights with new LED elements.

Cabin And Features

Honda has not yet unveiled the interior of the new-generation Amaze, but we expect it to have a fresh dashboard layout and a new cabin theme. The Amaze is also expected to come with new features like a bigger touchscreen, wireless phone charger, a semi-digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

On the safety front, it is expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear view camera.

Likely To Use Same Powertrain As Before

The new Amaze will likely use the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with its outgoing version. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT*

* CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the new-gen Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

