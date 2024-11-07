All
MG Hector Gets Two New Variants, Prices Start From Rs 19.72 Lakh

Modified On Nov 07, 2024 06:12 PM By Dipan for MG Hector Plus

MG’s move has made the petrol-CVT option in the Hector Plus more affordable by Rs 2.55 lakh

  • The new Select Pro petrol CVT and Smart Pro diesel variants are priced at Rs 19.72 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

  • Both new variants are available in a 7-seater layout.

  • Both variants feature LED projector headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

  • Inside, they have a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a powered driver seat.

  • Prices of the other variants range between Rs Rs 17.50 lakh to 23.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Two new variants have been added to the MG Hector Plus range in India. The first is the Select Pro variant, which is powered by a 1.5 turbo-petrol engine and now comes with the option of a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). The second is the Smart Pro variant, which was previously available with only 6 seats but is now offered with a 7-seater option. This variant comes with a 2-litre diesel engine paired with a manual gearbox. Let's take a closer look at the prices of these new variants in detail:

Variant

Price

Select Pro Petrol CVT (7 Seater)

Rs 19.72 lakh

Smart Pro Diesel (7 Seater)

Rs 20.65 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Now let us take a look at everything these two new variants get:

What Do These Variants Get?

MG Hector Plus

The Hector Plus Select Pro petrol trim, which was previously available only with a manual gearbox, now also offers a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) option. It sits between the 7-seater Select Pro petrol-manual and diesel-manual variants, making it the most affordable variant with a CVT.

MG Hector Plus

Similarly, the new Smart Pro variant, which was only available with 6 seats, now offers a 7-seater option. It slots between the 7-seater Select Pro diesel variant and the 6-seater Sharp Pro with the petrol-manual engine.

MG Hector Plus touchscreen

Both variants come equipped with LED projector headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. Feature-wise, they get a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger, and a powered driver seat. The interiors feature a dual-tone theme, with leatherette upholstery on the seats.

Powertrain Options

The MG Hector Plus comes with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

2-litre diesel engine

Power

143 PS

170 PS

Torque

250 Nm

350 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed manual

As the table suggest, while the turbo-petrol engine is offered with an automatic transmission, the diesel engine is exclusively mated with a manual gearbox.

Price And Rivals

MG Hector Plus Rear

Prices of the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 17.50 lakh to 23.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar.

