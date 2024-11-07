MG Hector Gets Two New Variants, Prices Start From Rs 19.72 Lakh

Modified On Nov 07, 2024 06:12 PM By Dipan for MG Hector Plus

MG’s move has made the petrol-CVT option in the Hector Plus more affordable by Rs 2.55 lakh

The new Select Pro petrol CVT and Smart Pro diesel variants are priced at Rs 19.72 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Both new variants are available in a 7-seater layout.

Both variants feature LED projector headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

Inside, they have a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a powered driver seat.

Prices of the other variants range between Rs Rs 17.50 lakh to 23.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Two new variants have been added to the MG Hector Plus range in India. The first is the Select Pro variant, which is powered by a 1.5 turbo-petrol engine and now comes with the option of a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). The second is the Smart Pro variant, which was previously available with only 6 seats but is now offered with a 7-seater option. This variant comes with a 2-litre diesel engine paired with a manual gearbox. Let's take a closer look at the prices of these new variants in detail:

Variant Price Select Pro Petrol CVT (7 Seater) Rs 19.72 lakh Smart Pro Diesel (7 Seater) Rs 20.65 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Now let us take a look at everything these two new variants get:

What Do These Variants Get?

The Hector Plus Select Pro petrol trim, which was previously available only with a manual gearbox, now also offers a CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) option. It sits between the 7-seater Select Pro petrol-manual and diesel-manual variants, making it the most affordable variant with a CVT.

Similarly, the new Smart Pro variant, which was only available with 6 seats, now offers a 7-seater option. It slots between the 7-seater Select Pro diesel variant and the 6-seater Sharp Pro with the petrol-manual engine.

Both variants come equipped with LED projector headlights, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. Feature-wise, they get a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger, and a powered driver seat. The interiors feature a dual-tone theme, with leatherette upholstery on the seats.

Powertrain Options

The MG Hector Plus comes with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, the detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 143 PS 170 PS Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed manual

As the table suggest, while the turbo-petrol engine is offered with an automatic transmission, the diesel engine is exclusively mated with a manual gearbox.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the MG Hector Plus range from Rs 17.50 lakh to 23.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar.

